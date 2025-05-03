'Come For Me:' Idiot Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Taunts Tom Homan, DOJ In Hair-Brained Move

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wants to get into a battle of wits with border czar Tom Homan and the Department of Justice (DOJ) over illegal immigration.

At a town hall in Queens, NY on Friday night, Ocasio-Cortez spoke with New Yorkers about how Homan has said that she could be deterring the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from deporting illegal immigrants. Homan has also said he could, in theory, refer her to the DOJ in the future.

Ocasio-Cortez is oddly quite alright with being an object of focus for Homan.

"When we first did one of these seminars… Tom Homan, then acting Director of ICE, said that he was threatening to refer me to the DOJ because I'm using my free speech rights in order to advise people of their constitutionally guaranteed protections. He may want to do it again today, and to that I say: Come for me," DOJ said.

Uh, I’m not so sure if that’s a bear you want to poke.

Those "seminars" she was talking about were the "Know Your Rights" webinars she hosted in February that informed illegal immigrants on how to challenge people who may want to deport them. According to Fox News , "People were recommended to ask for warrants, record searches if ICE came calling and were given tips on how to differentiate between different warrants ICE agents are likely to carry."

That prompted Homan to say that Ocasio-Cortez could have been crossing a line.

"I'm working with the Department of Justice and finding out. Where is that line that they cross? So maybe AOC is going to be in trouble now," Homan said after the event. "What she needs to do is read the statutes enacted by Congress… because it's a crime to enter this country illegally."

I’m no expert on the ins and outs of the immigration debate, but if you’re here illegally, I’m pretty sure that means you don’t have the rights of a legitimate American citizen. So if AOC keeps telling people how to avoid justice coming to them, she will probably get the attention of the DOJ.

Despite her confidence at the town hall, I don’t think she wants that.