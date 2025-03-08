Violent War Footage Goes Viral, Is Brutal Display Of American Power: WATCH

Nothing gets the blood pumping like watching American Special Operations forces putting in work.

It's not a secret to the OutKick audience that I'm a big fan of the United States military. I love military history, hearing Spec. Ops. vets share their stories and watching footage of combat and training.

In case you don't already know, the United States military is the most impressive and powerful on the planet. I don't care what anyone says.

When it comes time to kill bad guys, nobody does it better than the USA.

Intense footage of Army Rangers goes viral.

Well, buckle up because we have some more footage today of Army Rangers getting after it, and it's a shot of adrenaline to the soul.

The video is a great reminder of American military might and what happens when Rangers decide to make a house call. It also features some cool shots of things getting obliterated from the air.

You can watch the awesome video from @75th_ranger-regiment.pics below, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Hell yeah, folks. Hell yeah. This is what I'm talking about. This is the kind of energy that gets me amped up and ready to roll.

Imagine being a scumbag terrorist sleeping in bed, and all of a sudden, you just hear a breaching charge go off on your front door (or a wall, but that's a topic for another day).

Before you know it, a dozen corn-fed Americans with rifles are in your bedroom. You're dead before even having a chance to blink.

Speed. Surprise. Violence of action.

Army Rangers are awesome dudes. Point them to the problem, and they'll make sure the problem no longer exists.

Whether that's seizing an airfield or taking down a compound, they can do it all. They're truly a different breed.

What do you think about the Rangers and American Special Operations forces? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.