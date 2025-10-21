Trump Threatened By South American Leader With All-Time Dumb Comment: WATCH

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro might regret his words about President Donald Trump.

Trump is ramping up efforts to stop the flow of drugs from South America and is applying extreme pressure to Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Military assets have flooded into the Caribbean, drug boats are being blown up, bombers are flying in the region and all signs point to something big coming.

You'd think Petro would want to keep his head down in order to make sure he doesn't end up on the same target list as the cartels and Maduro.

Wrong!

Colombia's President threatens Trump.

Trump accused Petro of being "an illegal drug leader strongly encouraging the massive production of drugs, in big and small fields, all over Colombia" in a weekend Truth Social post.

"The purpose of this drug production is the sale of massive amounts of product into the United States, causing death, destruction, and havoc. Petro, a low rated and very unpopular leader, with a fresh mouth toward America, better close up these killing fields immediately, or the United States will close them up for him, and it won’t be done nicely," Trump further wrote.

It appears Petro is fine with the rhetoric being turned up, judging from what appeared to be a not-so-subtle threat in an interview released Monday.

"Humanity has a first offramp, and it is to change Trump. In various ways. Perhaps the easiest way may be through Trump himself. If not, [snaps fingers] get rid of Trump," Petro said in Spanish during an interview with Univision News president Daniel Coronell, according to NewsBusters.

You can watch a video of the comment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I'm really not sure how these comments from Petro could be interpreted as anything other than a threat. What does he mean when he says an option is to get rid of Trump while snapping his fingers?

Trump won the election and is serving his second and final term. He's not going anywhere. He's the duly elected leader of the USA.

He's also survived two different assassination attempts. The one in Butler resulted in Trump being shot in the ear. Saying he needs to be taken out or gotten rid of is an insanely stupid move from Petro.

If there's one thing we know about Trump, it's that he doesn't respond well to being threatened. Furthermore, the United States military is locked and loaded in the region.

Does Petro really want a taste of what is clearly coming for Maduro? Colombia's air force has no advanced aircraft. The United States has the B-21, B-2, F-35 and F-22.

Just ask the Iranians how it worked out for them when a massive strike package of stealth bombers and stealth fighters rolled in over the summer.

We'll see how Trump responds, but we all know a fire Truth Social post is likely on the way. I have reached out to the White House for comment, and will update with any information I get. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.