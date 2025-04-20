College Kid Moves Back In With His Parents Accidentally Finds Their Homemade Adult Videos

A 22-year-old who recently moved back with his mom and dad while he finishes college now understands the importance of his parents' DO NOT OPEN labeling.

It's not for show. There isn’t some secret bank account information hidden there that will set you up for life. There are things there that no child wants to see.

There's no asking for advice or tips on how to move forward after this. He's naive enough to open a "DO NOT OPEN" folder on a hard drive, but not naive enough to think there's any advice that will help him.

He knows he's a lost cause. He's sharing his story on Reddit as a warning to others. Do not open means do not open. Go ahead and extend that to scavenger hunts in your parents' closet too. Those are also a bad idea.

What he found, he explains, were several of his parents' homemade adult movies. He starts off what ends up being a nightmare like this, "My parents are pretty chill, and they let me use this old external hard drive they had lying around to store some of my project files."

There is no reset button once you've opened that which should not be opened

"The drive was dusty and looked like it hadn’t been used in years, so I figured it was fair game. I plug it in, and of course, it’s a total mess—like 2008 camcorder folder chaos," he continued.

"I’m digging through trying to find space or maybe clean it up, and I find this folder labeled ‘DO NOT OPEN.’"

He knew it was labeled do not open, and he shouldn’t have, but he thought it was maybe some of his mom and dad's tax stuff or "dad’s cringey music attempts."

He calls the double click on that folder, and you might want to take notes, the biggest mistake of his life. What he witnessed, "Full screen. High-def for the time, low-def for my soul." were his parents, "Doing what parents do when they make children."

As bad as that was, it wasn’t the worst part. He said there were multiple files. He added, "Like, they had a series. Sequels. They even named them."

This has ruined eye contact with mom and dad, likely forever. He describes it as a side quest that he never wanted to start. Again, he's a lost cause. He's seen what no eyes should see.

He has these words of wisdom to share: "Anyway, don’t open suspicious folders. Ever. Some boxes should stay closed."