'College Football 25' Earns Jaw-Dropping Amount Of Money

"College Football 25" has sold a staggering number of copies.

The first college football video game from EA Sports in more than a decade has been a huge hit with fans. It dropped a couple weeks ago, and college football fans can't get enough.

I'm currently in year four of my Sam Houston State dynasty. I couldn't be having more fun, and many guys are in similar situations.

Given the insane excitement for the game, it was always expected to sell a lot of copies. Well, the data is absolutely stunning.

"College Football 25" earns more than half a billion dollars.

EA Sports announced in some financial data that the game has had more than five million unique players since its release. That's translated to some huge earnings.

Insider Gaming (via On3.com) reported that the game has already earned $500 million in the first two weeks of its release.

Half a billion dollars in the first two weeks is nothing short of absolutely incredible. That's a monster chunk of cash for EA Sports, and it's further proof that the hype for "College Football 25" was off the charts.

In case there was any doubt about whether EA Sports will make more college football games in the coming years, I think it's safe to say this sales data guarantees the company will.

Earning half a billion dollars in two weeks is simply unreal. I told people that fans were unbelievably excited. It'd been 11 years between games.

The boys were finally ready to shake off the dust and get back to building a dynasty. Nothing gets the blood pumping like taking the worst team in the game and turning them into a national power. Granted, it's *SIGNIFICANTLY* harder in "College Football 25" than previous games, but it's still a ton of fun.

Are you playing "College Football 25"? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.