Colin Kaepernick Writes Another Book & America Yawns: REACTIONS

Remember Colin Kaepernick? Just as he started to fade away, now comes news that he's written a new book.

Is the money drying up? Is Colin Kaepernick desperate to get back into the spotlight?

Those are the questions being asked Tuesday after it was announced that the former NFL quarterback turned Black Lives Matter hero will release a new memoir titled, "The Perilous Fight."

The book, which will be released, probably not ironically, September 15 as the NFL season kicks off, is said to address what led to the then-49ers QB taking a knee during the national anthem.

"People saw the moment. But they didn’t see the years that made it possible: the questions about who I was; the injustices I could no longer ignore; the voices of those who came before me that I carried into that stadium," Kaepernick in a press release to promote the book. "That journey, from a Black kid navigating an identity the world didn’t always make space for, to an athlete who realized the game was bigger than football, shaped everything. When I took a knee, it wasn’t a sudden act."

If you figured Kaepernick had already written a book about all this, you'd be right. In 2023, "Colin Kaepernick: Change the Game," was released.

"As he learns to stand up for himself as an athlete, he also takes greater pride in his Black heritage. How will he stand up for what he believes in?" one reviewer wrote of the 2023 memoir.

In other words, from the sound of things, the 2026 book is going to mirror the 2023 book, but this is a great way to bring back Kaepernick so he can then appear on a bunch of ESPN shows, a bunch of LIB podcasts and rekindle his BLM days that have flamed out.

I'm sure CNN can't wait to bring him on. Just think of how excited Ryan Clark is at ESPN to talk shop with Kaep. LeBron has a thing for cops like Kaep. Surely they'll find time to talk about the new book. Jemele Hill has her calendar cleared for mid-September.

America reacts to Kaepernick's new book news

"Anything to stay relevant. Eh, Colin?," one social media comment section analyst responded to the news. "How long before that book is on the clearance pile?" a woman asked.

You get the idea.

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, Kaepernick spent Tuesday waxing philosophical.

"What would you sacrifice for what you believe in?" he, or a member of his PR team wrote. "I gave up everything. And I’d do it again. THE PERILOUS FIGHT is the full story. The becoming, the moment, and what’s still left to fight for. The world has been telling my story for ten years. It’s my turn."

So dramatic. So brave.