Colin Cowherd Unleashes Incredible Rant About Cowboy Coach's Backwards Visor: WATCH

Colin Cowherd unloaded on Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer for not wearing his visor properly.

The FS1 host of "The Herd" is known for having an open jihad against people wearing backwards hats, and it's been that way for years.

Check out the tweet below from nearly 14 years ago about Matthew Stafford wearing his hat backwards.

That's far from the only example. He also cooked Baker Mayfield for the exact same thing. Find someone who loves you with as much passion as Colin Cowherd hates backwards hats.

Colin Cowherd torches Cowboys coach over backwards visor.

Well, Cowherd has a new target and it's Schottenheimer. The problem? He wore his visor backwards while at camp and speaking with the media. The popular sports pundit is not impressed!

Cowherd said the following, in part, during the Tuesday episode of his show "The Herd":

"Bank of America is behind him. It's a big sponsor. I do think if you are a head coach or the quarterback of an organization, and you do press conferences, you’re not only representing yourself. That’s very selfish and narcissistic. You’re representing the Dallas Cowboys and you’re representing Bank of America. That’s probably a huge team sponsor. They probably paid eight million bucks or something like that. Seven million bucks to the Cowboys. Some big money deal. So I tend to think here’s what men do very poorly. Men often don’t think of others in social situations. It’s ‘How do I look?’ Women tend to be a little more self-aware. Little less narcissism. So when you sit in front of a podium, you’re representing the Cowboys. You’re representing Bank of America. You’re representing a $12 billion dollar corporation. I think you have got to do better as a head coach than a visor backwards."

You can watch Cowherd's full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What an incredible video. This is a great reminder that the internet is supposed to be fun. We have multiple wars unfolding across the world, chaos is all over the place, crime continues to be concerning and Cowherd is out here torching a grown man for wearing a backwards visor.

Are you not entertained? You definitely should be. This is the kind of hate and drama that keeps people fired up and energetic.

Cowherd is also not wrong. Wearing a visor backwards is a clown move. I disagree with him on the backwards hat, although I never wear mine backwards.

However, wearing a visor backwards looks absolutely ridiculous.

What do you think of Cowherd's rant? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.