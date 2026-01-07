Cole Kmet & His Draft Night Attention-Grabbing Sister Are On Opposing Sidelines For Bears-Packers Playoff Game

Saturday night in Chicago is going to be NFC North rivalry football at its finest. The Packers are taking on the Bears in a Wild Card matchup where you tighten the chinstrap a little more than you normally would for a different opponent.

On top of that, there's some extra off-the-field drama added to this one thanks to the Kmet family. For Bears tight end Cole Kmet, he's not only taking on the Packers defense.

He's going up against his sister Frankie and her boyfriend, Green Bay defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness. Who could forget the draft night she had a few years ago when Van Ness' dad couldn’t help but give her a couple butt taps?

What an introduction to the NFL. She's seen the Packers-Bears rivalry up close in the regular season for the last few seasons, but nothing compares to rivalry football in the playoffs. She didn’t flinch on draft night, and she won't in the Wild Card round either.

Besides, the pressure is on the Bears as the division winners who locked up the No. 2 seed, not the Packers. The last thing they want to do is go one and done in the playoffs after an 11-6 regular season.

That doesn’t mean Kmet's sister won't be rooting against him. He was asked about the added family dynamic by a reporter who wasn’t afraid to go there and remind everyone that his sister is dating a Packer. Credit to that guy.

Cole Kmet On Tickets, Family, And Divided Allegiances

Kmet responded, "I don’t know, I don’t talk to her during Packer week, so I'll find out after the game… No, no, I'm kidding. Well, she did ask for tickets, and I just sent her the tickets, so I didn't really respond to anything else besides that."

When asked why she didn't ask Van Ness, Kmet responded, "They wanted the better seats, that's why. I had to help my sister out. No, all kidding aside, but I usually find that out after the game. Usually she's just, she's happy to see both of us healthy and all that good sister stuff. But, I hope deep down she's rooting for us."

What's Kmet supposed to do? It's his sister.

It's not like she entered the league and chose to be a Green Bay Packer. She met Van Ness at Iowa before he was drafted in 2023 by the Packers.

The first-round talents weren't the only ones who made an impression on the league on draft night. Lukas has a couple of sisters who showed up alongside Frankie.

Hanna and Ella Van Ness are going to make it that much more difficult for the Bears this weekend. Are they a team on the verge of a deep playoff run or did they get lucky this season and win a few games they should have lost?

We'll find out.