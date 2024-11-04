'Yellowstone' Star Shares Blunt Comments About Final Episodes: 'A Lot Of The Killing'

Cole Hauser wants fans to be ready for a lot of violence in the final episodes.

The hit neo-Western series from Taylor Sheridan returns November 10th for the start of season 5B, and fans can't wait to see what they get.

It's been a long journey with the Duttons, and despite the ending allegedly leaking online (you can read the leak here), nothing can be done to stop the excitement about new episodes finally arriving.

Cole Hauser hints at lots of death in final "Yellowstone" episodes.

What will happen? I've long predicted a bloodbath in the closing episodes, and it sounds like my prediction will be correct, judging from some comments from star Cole Hauser.

Hauser spoke with Parade and was asked about internet theories that Rip is marked for death. It's a theory I believe could very easily turn out to be true. The only worse fate for Rip would be he lives and Beth dies.

"You’ll have to wait. Listen, Rip does a lot of the killing. I’ll tell you that," Hauser said when addressing the rumors the character he's famous for playing won't make it to the final credits alive.

He also addressed speculation about a spinoff with Rip and Beth - something that seems to be fading from the "Yellowstone" conversation.

"I mean, obviously it would be amazing. There are talks about it, and we’ll see how it shakes out," Hauser told the outlet.

Translation: Doesn't seem likely to happen, in my humble opinion.

More than anything, fans want a satisfying conclusion. We've been invested in this show since 2018, and it's time to find out just how everything will shake out. Hearing Rip will be doing plenty of killing is certainly great news. We'll find out this upcoming Sunday how the end of the journey starts! Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.