'Yellowstone' Star Shines Light On Ending, Might Be A Big Red Flag

Cole Hauser opened up about the ending of "Yellowstone," but some fans might think his comments are cause for concern.

The hit neo-Western series from Taylor Sheridan returns November 10th for the premiere of season 5B. The upcoming episodes will serve as the show's conclusion.

The ending allegedly already leaked online (you can read the alleged ending here), but that hasn't stopped or slowed down the hype at all.

Cole Hauser talks "Yellowstone" ending

Hauser recently spoke to Fox News Digital about the show's ending, and said the following:

"God, I just literally finished it 10 days ago, and I've been thinking about what the season means. The last seven years of doing this show, and Taylor [Sheridan] is just such an amazing writer, and he's just done a great job again of trying to wrap this thing up. Not into a perfect bow, it never really is with ‘Yellowstone,’ but it's some really dramatic stuff and it's heartfelt. It's different than past seasons, certainly, but in a good way. So, I'm excited for the audience in the ‘Yellowstone’ world to check it out and, hopefully, they love it. That's all you can hope for."

While overall, his comments are pretty intriguing, the part that raises a bit of a red flag for me is when he said the ending isn't "a perfect bow."

Perhaps a vanilla comment that means nothing? Without a doubt that's possible, but it's certainly a bizarre line to stick in there.

It reminds me of the press surrounding the final season of "Game of Thrones." Remember how many cast members couldn't even pretend they liked the ending? It became a meme.

I'm feeling a bit of similar energy when I hear one of the show's stars making a point of noting the ending isn't "a perfect bow."

Hopefully, I'm reading into the situation more than I should be, and it turns out the ending is every bit as good as fans have demanded since its 2018 premiere.

The good news is we're only about a month and a half away from finding out. November 10th can't get here fast enough. Have a theory on how "Yellowstone" will end? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.