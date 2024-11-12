Country Music Star Shares Powerful Pro-America Speech After Trump's Victory

Country music star Cody Johnson wants to bring people together in the aftermath of the presidential election.

Donald Trump is officially the President-elect after beating Vice President Kamala Harris to return to the White House as America's 47th President.

A new political era will soon be here in America with Republicans in control of the White House, Senate and House of Representatives.

Cody Johnson goes viral with pro-America message following the election.

No matter who you voted for, you should always hope for America to succeed and recognize this is the best country on the planet by a massive margin. That's the message the country music singer had for his fans during a recent show.

"I’m not going to ask you, even prompt you, about how you feel about what just happened in this country because it’s none of my business how you feel. The fact that we live in a country where men and women all across this great nation can go to the polls, have their voice heard and whether or not they got their President or whether they didn’t, [they] can still stand up and say this is still the greatest country in the entire world. That means that no matter how different, God still has his hands on three things: red, white and blue," Johnson said during a weekend show in Texas (via Country Chord).

He also took a moment to note that it appeared like there was a lot more unity in the country this time around post-election than in 2020.

"The difference between 2024 and 2020, for me, was a lack of division. There wasn’t as much division this time around… We’re going to do something out of unity this evening," he continued.

You can watch his full speech in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Stuff like this is great to see. It's awesome to see people who love America and want to bring people together. The election is over, and no amount of unhinged meltdowns is going to stop Donald Trump from returning to the White House.

Women can go viral claiming they're not having sex with men anymore, people can scream into the void and they can do whatever else they want.

Trump will still be America's 47th President. The goal now should be uniting to bring people together to continue to make the USA as great as possible. Nobody should be hoping for the country to fail.

Props to Johnson for having a level head and encouraging people to come together. Let me know what you think of his comments at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.