Country Star Releases Must-Watch Music Video, Has Internet Going Crazy: WATCH

Jinks released his new single "The Others" for fans Friday.

Cody Jinks, once again, proved he's a rare talent in the country music world.

Jinks has made a name for himself and built a cult-like following over the years for one simple reason:

He has a unique and rare voice with songs featuring outlaw vibes that actually tell real stories.

As I've said before, you'll never hear one lyric of pop garbage in his music, and that's why fans can't get enough.

Cody Jinks drops music video for new single "The Others."

Jinks' new single "The Others" came out on Friday, and the music video dropped on Friday afternoon. For fans of Jinks, it's exactly the kind of music they've come to expect from the outlaw singer over the years.

Give the music video a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's great to see the moment we're currently going through in country music. It feels like the pop nonsense is dying and hanging on by a final breath as actually impressive music soars.

We have Cody Jinks, The Castellows, Riley Green, Morgan Wallen, Zach Bryan, Ella Langley and many others that are forcing the genre into new and better directions.

Jinks has been around for a long time, and been crushing it for years. However, he's failed to get the respect he's earned and deserves.

Fortunately, that appears to be changing as more and more people are introduced to his music.

What do you think of Jinks' latest song? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.