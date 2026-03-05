College Basketball Game Erupts With Monster Brawl, Ref Lit Up: WATCH

The brawl resulted in a total of eight ejections.

The South Alabama/Coastal Carolina women's basketball game turned into complete chaos on Wednesday.

We're winding down the college basketball regular season with all eyes on March Madness. That means conference tournaments across the country are already rolling or will be soon.

The goal? Punch a ticket to the NCAA Tournament. Pretty simple and straightforward. Turns out some people might also want to throw a few punches along the way.

Brawl erupts in South Alabama/Coastal Carolina game.

With under six minutes left in an 80-70 win for South Alabama, players thought it was a good idea to start throwing punches.

The situation turned so chaotic that a ref got popped in the middle of the carnage and had to get medical attention.

It's easily one of the most insane moments of the college basketball season, and it was all captured on film.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

ESPN reported that a total of eight players were ejected by the time the situation had calmed down. Absolutely incredible.

I must apologize to the women of South Alabama and Coastal Carolina. I didn't know they had that kind of fight in them.

They were out there looking like NHL enforcers from the 1970s. I guess it just means more in the Sun Belt!

What did you think of the brawl footage? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

