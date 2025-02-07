CNN's 'Big Balls' Elon Musk Segment Is Unintentionally Hilarious: WATCH

CNN gifted the internet what might be the best unintentional comedy moment we've seen in a long time.

Elon Musk is currently attempting to weed out wasteful government spending with DOGE. He's off to a very hot start, and he certainly seems to be enjoying the role.

His crack team of anti-waste commandos includes a bunch of young people that were seemingly plucked out of nowhere. It's a fascinating situation where Elon - a genius in his own right - has tapped some brilliant young people to help cut the waste.

That's not making people very happy!

CNN runs segment on "Big Balls" DOGE worker.

CNN’s "Erin Burnett Outfront" ran a segment Thursday focused on a 19-year-old DOGE employee who went by "Big Balls" online.

No, the sentence you just read isn't a joke.

It's 100% clear and it's glorious. We now have a major news network talking about how "Big Balls" is now responsible for getting government spending under control.

To make matters even funnier, the young man previously started a business named "Tesla Dot Sexy LLC."

Based as hell.

Watch the absolutely hilarious segment below.

While CNN might be loaded with some prudes, Elon Musk seemed to love the fact the network had to run the chyron below.

At least some of us are having fun.

You couldn't have scripted this segment better if you tried. This is art. All three women are treating the situation like they're breaking down every frame of the Zapruder film.

If you ever find yourself on TV analyzing a "Big Balls" online name, then it's time to step outside for fresh air. It's time to remember that life is short, and none of us are making it out alive. Have fun with it.

Instead, these three women decided to treat it like the DEFCON alert status had been raised all because *checks notes to make sure* a kid went by "Big Balls" online. If that's the worst thing they have on him, then he lived a pretty vanilla childhood.

Also, shoutout to Chuck Ross for maybe the funniest tweet on the entire topic. I was cackling when I scrolled and saw this.

Let me know what you think of the segment.