CNN Tries Sneak Attack On Natalie Winters, But She Fights Back Brilliantly With Biden Line

CNN thought it would go after rising star White House correspondent Natalie Winters only to watch it backfire in spectacular fashion.

In a report that dropped Wednesday, CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan thought for sure he would back Winters, an OutKick Culture Department favorite, into a corner with a question that he'd clearly prepared as his gotcha moment.

"Are you a real journalist," O'Sullivan asked Winters, who reports from the White House for Steve Bannon's War Room podcast.

OMG, Donie, you're going to get her on this one! Donie! Donie! Donie! She's done! You owned her!

And then it happened, Winters delivered a line for the ages to the Lib media outlets.

"I'm pretty sure the group of people in there spent, what was it, four years covering for someone who was essentially dead, and that's being charitable in my description of him, and that's a President by the name Joe Biden," Winters fired back.

"So to all those people who are apoplectic over having new media voices, you guys failed and that's why we're here."

Mic drop.

Do you remember when the White House and CNN declared that outlets like OutKick were using deceptive video crops of Joe Biden acting like a dementia patient?

It's rather amusing for CNN to go around playing the role of the "Are you a journalist?" police with the history of this media company.

Joe Biden's nerd press secretary, Andrew Bates, declared that "Murdoch outlets are so desperate to distract from [Biden's] record that they just lie" about things like Biden wandering off during a skydiving demonstration at a G7 summit.

CNN was right there in the mix fighting for their meal ticket. Now they want to ask if Winters is a real journalist. Perhaps CNN should define what a real journalist is. That would be interesting.



And while we're at it, why didn't Donie ask Taylor Lorenz if she's a real journalist? He interviewed the weirdo former Washington Post writer this month. In that interview, Lorenz fawned over accused murderer Luigi Mangione.

The comments in response to Winters destroying Donie and CNN are priceless