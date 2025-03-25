CNN Guest Makes Appalling Comment About America Never Being Great, Needs A History Lesson: WATCH

A CNN guest was desperate for people to know that America, apparently, has never been a great country.

If you're reading OutKick, then there's nearly a 100 percent chance you love this country and consider yourself a patriotic American.

You certainly should feel that way. This country has done countless incredible things (more on that later), and we shouldn't ever apologize for it.

Unfortunately, not everyone feels the same way.

CNN guest claims America has "never" been great.

Tiffany Cross appeared Monday night on CNN, and took a stance you never want to see anyone take;

She argued that the USA has "never" been a "great" country.

Sigh.

Here we go again with this nonsense. Watch the clip and Scott Jennings's hilarious facial reaction below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Let me be crystal clear on this subject. America has never been *PERFECT,* but we've damn sure been great. There's a difference.

America - like all countries - has made some brutal mistakes throughout our history. We're also a country in which we fix those mistakes, and pay for them in blood if necessary.

The United States fought a horrifically bloody civil war in order to stomp out slavery. How many other countries can say the same? Zero.

Furthermore, the United States is the one that answers the call when the world cries out for help, and we do it time and time again.

What country came to Europe's defense to beat back the Nazis and push them out of the west and break the back of Hitler's regime? America.

What country sent Army Rangers and Delta Force commandos to Somalia to stop a genocide? America.

If this country is so bad, then why are millions of people across the globe attempting to flood in here? Why are people fleeing South and Central America in order to live here if the United States is such a terrible country?

We all know the answer. You're better off in America - no matter your race or religion - than anywhere else on the globe. This is the land of opportunity. It gives back what you put in, and when there's trouble, nobody is looked to more than the USA to solve the problem.

The red, white and blue doesn't just answer the call, but it spills blood to protect complete strangers. If that doesn't make the United States a great country, then I don't know what ever could.

We're also an insanely generous people. United States citizens donate hundreds of billions of dollars every year to help people.

Does that sound like the actions of a country full of hateful people? I don't think so.

Instead of people doing so much complaining, they should consider looking around the world and realizing just how lucky we all are to be living here. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.