CNN Runs Absurd Canadian Tourist 'Safety' Claim From Woke Mountain Guide

Oh, Canada. CNN has really outdone itself this time.

Let's head to the ultra-woke Lib stronghold of Asheville, North Carolina where CNN's "Chief Climate Correspondent" (that's his real title) Bill Weir visited for a scare piece on how DOGE's cuts to the federal government are going to be detrimental to the national parks.

Here's the full video from CNN.

Weir throws out the typical climate change propaganda in his report before turning his attention to the hiking industry and its concerns over DOGE cuts and how they'll affect the national parks.

But Bill wasn't done just yet hitting all the ultra-Lib talking points.

"And you got Canadian customers who just don't want to come," Weir says to Scott Cundy, who runs a company called Wildland Trekking.

"We have -- Canadian customers that are flat out canceling. They don't feel safe in the United States," Cundy tells Weir.

"The ability to take care of these parks, the ability to have the law enforcement in place, the rangers in place to make sure these places are -- are well-stewarded, to me, that's what's most at risk right now, is that were going to open the floodgates to everybody coming but were not going to have the infrastructure and the personnel to take care of the places."

A quick check of Wildland's social media pages reveals that the company HAS NOT issued a single travel warning to Canadians who would like to come hike in the United States.

There's no mention of these safety dangers on Wildland's Facebook page. There's nothing on the company's Instagram page.

Canada's national government currently has the U.S. travel threat level as "take normal security precautions."

That's straight from soy boy Justin Trudeau's government.

Did Weir pushback on Cundy's claim that Canadians don't feel safe in the U.S.?

It's CNN, of course he didn't offer any resistance. He quickly moved on. Weir's team had what they needed to inflame the American citizen Libs who would take a bullet for Canada.

Even under the safety category of "Hiking and mountaineering," Canada's government doesn't mention that some big, bad MAGA supporter is going to come out from behind a sugar maple to hit you over the head with a "Don't Tread On Me" flagpole.

Earlier this week, CNN interviewed a Canadian couple who said they were canceling travel to the U.S. Did they mention safety? Not once. They did, however, mention that they were insulted by Trump's trade war, so they're going home.