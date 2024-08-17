Cleveland Guardians Pitcher Shane Bieber's Wife Kara Lands A Modeling Contract

All is not lost in the Bieber household in 2024. That's Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane - not Justin - Bieber's household. His season was cut short after just 12 innings of work.

The Cy Young Award winner suffered an elbow injury for the second straight season back in April.

This year's injury required Tommy John surgery and put Bieber's name on an unfortunate list of pitchers who suffered UCL injuries very early on. But as I said, all is not lost in 2024.

That's because the two-time All-Star's wife, Kara, signed a pro deal of her own. The 26-year-old landed a deal with the Ford/Robert Black Agency. You can't keep these Biebers down.

Kara made the announcement this week on Instagram with a few shots from her modeling resume and the caption, "officially joining the @fordrba family

Kara Bieber might have the more impressive fastball in the relationship

Playing the role of injured ace/supportive husband, Shane added a "so beyond proud" on his Instagram Story in response to Kara's announcement.

"We are very excited to now be representing Kara here at Ford/Robert Black," the agency told TMZ Sports of the addition. "Her energy and excitement for our industry is something that made her stand out amongst the competition!"

There you go. There's no time to sit around and feel sorry for yourself. It sucks that the season ended so soon for Shane and surgery was required in order to return to action. But that doesn't mean you don't move forward.

He's not the only one in the household who can paint it black with mid-90s heat. Kara's not on the disabled list. Her fastball is still free and easy. Now is the time to go get a deal.

That's exactly what she did. Shane will hopefully be fully recovered and able to resume his MLB career without any significant setbacks. They will both be showing off their heaters then. Until that happens, it's sit back and watch Mrs. Bieber go to work.