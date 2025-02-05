Cleavage Clinic Is Pumping Up Bra Sizes With Natural Boob Jobs

Don't tell your blue-haired aunt who can’t stop watching MSNBC this, but "2025 is the year of big, natural tits." Those aren’t my words. They're the words of a professional who is looking forward to a summer with bigger boobs.

Lifestyle influencer Kelsey Soles is currently in the process of her all natural bra size increase. Something called "Cleavage Clinic" has popped up on the scene and is promising natural boob jobs that don’t require going under the knife.

There are no implants. The New York spa, Soles explained to the NY Post, uses your own blood. She said, "I used the plasma in my body to make my boobs bigger."

Talk about arriving on the scene at the perfect time. This is going to be a tough pill for the boobs are back deniers to swallow. The platelet-rich plasma therapy enhancements at the Cleavage Clinic are going to change the game.

As an A-cup, Soles knows this. She's gearing up to have herself a summer. She told The Post, "I’m finally gonna have big tits this summer."

Thanks to modern medical advancement you are. She had her first of three rounds done on January 30. The next two will take place from now until late spring, and she's expected to walk away with full C cups.

There are big things to come in 2025 thanks in part to the Cleavage Clinic

That's when Soles made her bold announcement, "2025 is the year of big, natural tits." What a message of excitement and hope as we get through the rest of the year.

The clinic's co-founder, Noelle Villella, shared their mission with the outlet. A mission of uplifting women and their breasts in the safest ways possible. That's a mission we can all get behind.

"A lot of people do PRP for hair restoration, athletes do it for [injury] recovery," she explained. "In our research, we found that it could be injected into the breast tissue."

Aside from this incredible research is the fact that there's no downtime here. The treatments aren't surgical and they're affordable. The price range for their menu of options ranges from $2,900 to $7,000.

I think Soles is spot on here. We're looking at the year of big, natural boobs.