Cindy Crawford's Morning Routine With Dip In Jacuzzi & Trampoline Warm-Up Proves Being A Supermodel Isn't Easy

This is what it really takes to start the day like Cindy Crawford.

So you think you can be a supermodel? I'm here to tell you, with the help of the one and only Cindy Crawford, that it's not as easy as it sounds.

For starters, you're likely rolling out of bed and out the door in roughly 20 minutes or so every morning like a savage. That's not going to cut it.

Cindy Crawford wishes she could do that. She can't because she knows that you need at least two and a half hours before the Pilates teacher arrives to properly get your morning started.

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It's called a morning routine, people. Look it up. Pretend to be a member of a civilized society for a moment and not someone living in your own filth.

The day for a supermodel of Cindy's level with decades in the game starts at 6 am. You roll out of bed and start taking care of that skin right away.

That means you spend some time with a red-light device. As I said, pretend to be a member of a civilized society. After that, it's time for the apple cider vinegar, then bare feet in the grass on the way to the jacuzzi.

After 15 minutes in the water, it's round two of her feet in the grass for grounding. Now you're ready to get dressed for your workout, make some coffee, check a few emails, and head to the gym.

Your 20-Minute Morning Routine Doesn't Stand A Chance Against Cindy Crawford’s Marathon

Once in the gym, you have about 25 minutes before Pilates. Cindy does some stretching and hanging before her warm-up on the trampoline.

That's two and a half hours of a morning routine to set yourself up for a great day and the arrival of your Pilates teacher, who comes to your house, of course. You're an adult who has made something of yourself.

Don't start with the excuses about not having time, and you have to be at work by 8 am every morning. Cindy doesn’t want to hear that. Nobody does.

Being a supermodel isn’t as easy as you think it is.

It takes time. It takes work. And most important of all, it takes a solid morning routine of at least two and a half hours to perform at your best.

Keep Cindy and her morning routine in the back of your mind the next time you start complaining about having to drag yourself into the office.

Who knows where she found the time to document her routine, but I think I speak for all of us when I say I'm glad she did.