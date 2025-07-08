Cindy Crawford Gets Stuffed Into A Pair Of Jorts For The Fourth, Golf Course Beating & Joe Flacco's Place

Rec Ball Report®

Last night's result in the first round of the city tournament: 7-6 (W)

Season record: 8-6

The good: Pitching, timely hitting and defense when we needed it in a dog fight of a game. PG, my ace, went up against a hard-throwing former travel ball kid who could really sling it. PG threw four innings, gave up three hits, three runs, struck out 10 and walked three.

My reliever, Vick, came in and pitched well against one of the better hitting teams in the league. He scattered three runs, two weren't his fault, and walked just two hitters.

At the plate, we took advantage of 11 walks with timely hitting and won it in the bottom of the 6th with a walk-off walk via the bottom of our order.

The bad: We just have to clean up some of the mental mistakes that I was hoping wouldn't be happening three months into the season, but a win is a win in the tournament. I'm not going to dwell too much. We're in survive and advance mode.

Daddy Ball Report: Screencaps Jr. played his normal shortstop position very well and had a couple of nice, calm plays on ground balls to get us easy outs. Yes, there were a couple of throws I'd like him to eat, but he did have one throw that picked off a kid rounding first base that got us out of an inning.



At the plate, he had a critical two-run double to center off the travel ball kid in the third inning that sprung us to a 3-1 lead.

The next time you're worried about the next generation, Gen Z, think about what this 26-year-old Coast Guard swimmer did on his first mission

I hear this quite a bit from the emailers: This country is screwed because the next generation is soft and just wants to play video games and they're losers.

I heard it over the weekend from my father about the boys he works with at an equipment rental company. As I told him, let's pump the brakes here. There are young men out there like Scott Ruskan who are doing incredible work.

There are Screencaps readers who have their boys at West Point right now who are ready to step up for this country. We have readers who have children stepping into the roles of nurses and doctors who are ready to save your life.

Yes, there are some serious issues with young men who would rather smoke weed, order DoorDash and play video games and refuse to get girlfriends and create families.

But there are also Ruskans out there who will continue to make this country exceptional.

Would you look at that headline from Politico!

Looks like we're about to hear less and less about how your lawn mower is killing the planet.

From Politico:

Stung by the party’s sweeping losses in November and desperate to win back working-class voters, the Democratic Party is in retreat on climate change. Nowhere is that retrenchment more jarring than in the nation’s most populous state, a longtime bastion of progressive politics on the environment.

What state is that?

California.

Oak Harbor, OH 4th of July fireworks is worth the visit, Screencaps reader says

— Brad writes:

Put this in your idea box for next year:



Take the family to the July 3rd fireworks in Oak Harbor. By far the best fireworks show I've seen. (This was our 4th time going.)



We've got a camper in Sandusky at the KOA park next to Cedar Point. We got turned on to the Oak Harbor fireworks by my brother & sister-in-law. Small town hospitality, good and cheap food, and beer is $5.

Kinsey:

That sounds nice, and Oak Harbor is a nice town, but I'm big on our boys experiencing the 4th in their hometown around their friends, teachers, coaches, family friends, etc.

Plus, I don't like to be out driving too much on holiday nights when maniacs have been raging for hours.

NASCAR racing in Chicago on the 4th of July weekend

— Matthew F. emails:

So it's 4th of July weekend and I think to myself "Oooh NASCAR should be racing at Daytona this weekend. Let's see what time the race is." I check to see and find out...they're racing a road course? In Chicago? On 4th of July weekend?!

Now I get I'm just a casual fan, not some gearhead junkie, but honestly how far has NASCAR fallen that they're running road courses on a major holiday. I used to always look forward to the Firecracker 400/Pepsi 400 this weekend and some years it even fell ON the 4th of July.

Now they're not doing the second race in Daytona until a week before College Football gets fired up? This is so dumb. What a complete fail on their part. Dumb stuff like this is how NASCAR has lost the casual fan.

Kinsey:

As someone who has dealt with NASCAR's communications department for years at a high level, let me tell you that NASCAR isn't trying to attract the casual white guy fan. NASCAR's mission going back to the introduction of Daniel Suarez was to attract Latino fans. Then, the mission became attract the black fan by pushing Bubba Wallace.

I was there in Daytona when NASCAR communications officials tried to push a then-unknown Wallace on a group of Internet writers as a must-interview. Black Internet influencers were brought in to interview Bubba and push the race angle.

According to my emails, that was 2017.

— Brian K. writes:

NASCAR is lucky to get out of town without somebody getting hurt!!!

Great place to stage a race!!

https://www.breitbart.com/2nd-amendment/2025/07/06/chicago-at-least-50-shot-so-far-during-july-4th-weekend/

Great company names

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. spotted this one in Houston:

What's up with all the practically new air conditioners going out?

Yes, I get that things like AC units break during hot weather when they're running hard, but I'm hearing about new units breaking down.

— Dawgs superfan Eddie from Acworth knows the AC business:

As an HVAC industry veteran since 1993, now managing a sales team for a wholesale distributor in Georgia, I can tell you this is our favorite time of year—AC units are "popping," and business is booming! But in all seriousness, this industry is in constant flux, largely due to ever-changing regulations from the 535 idiots in Washington. They think their goal is to "save the planet," as well as take our money at the point of a gun, but these mandates often create challenges for businesses and homeowners alike.

Let’s talk about two major changes: refrigerant standards and SEER ratings.

In 2010, the government mandated a switch from R-22 to R-410A refrigerant, citing ozone layer concerns. This was a massive shakeup—R-22 units became obsolete, causing headaches for homeowners who faced costly replacements.

Then, about five years later, it was revealed that R-410A had a higher global warming potential than R-22! Aren't those 535 Washington idiots great?? So, here we are again, transitioning to R-454B, the latest "environmentally friendly" refrigerant.

This shift has been a logistical nightmare—R-454B is hard to source, and prices are sky-high. While costs should stabilize soon, it’s been a tough adjustment for manufacturers, distributors and contractors. And this will certainly not be the last change in the industry.

On the efficiency front, SEER (Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio) requirements have also evolved significantly. When I started in 1993, the minimum was 10 SEER.

Today, in the Southeast, it’s 14.3 SEER2 (equivalent to about 15 SEER under the old standard) for split-system ACs under 45,000 BTU, with slightly lower minimums for larger units or packaged systems. Higher SEER ratings mean better energy efficiency, which sounds great—take a top-tier 26 SEER Lennox unit, for example.

But the reality? That system could cost as much as your new Honda Odyssey, and the complex components (like variable-speed compressors) require specialized training for installers. Repairs can also be pricier when things go wrong.

Here’s another wrinkle: older, lower-SEER systems often aren’t compatible with newer units. If a part in your aging AC fails, you might need to replace the entire system—furnace, coil, thermostat, and all—to meet current standards. This can be a shock for homeowners expecting a simple fix.

My advice? Stick with a system at or just above the minimum SEER (e.g., 14.3–15 SEER2 in the South). For younger homeowners, a slightly higher SEER might pay off over decades, but for middle-aged folks, the return on investment for premium units (20+ SEER) is unlikely. Also, don’t overlook your home’s insulation and ductwork. Many homes have outdated or poorly installed ducts, and even a high-SEER unit will underperform if paired with shoddy ductwork. This can negate energy savings and cause new issues.

So to your original question-are ACs breaking more often? The answer is yes, and it’s largely due to the complexity of modern systems and frequent regulatory changes. I’d estimate 80% of the issues stem from improper installation or lack of installer expertise.

My recommendation is to hire a reputable contractor who thoroughly assesses your insulation, ductwork, and home’s needs before recommending a solution.

I’m happy to offer advice to your readers or recommend trusted HVAC contractors in Georgia or North Carolina.

Thanks for your fantastic column and the engaged Screencaps community!

Cheers,

Kirby Smart and the Dawgs are set to win at least two more titles soon—book it! GO DAWGS! P.S.S Shameless plug-check out my podcast live at 730 on Sunday nights on YT called the Peach State Power Hour-we talk about all sports related to the state of Georgia!

— Brad S. just ran into an AC issue:

Our A/C went out the last weekend in June. It's a 36 year old unit. I was prepared for the worst.



My A/C guy and his daughter (she's his main tech) came by. They had a look at the unit and proclaimed, "It's the condenser fan motor!"



He and I had discussed the age of the unit before and the fact that the coolant (R22) is 'illegal' and can't be recharged. So I asked if he'd give a quote for fixing the fan and for a whole new system.



$750 v. $8950. The 'finance committee' chose the former. It was fixed the next day.



My gas dryer is about the same age, the fridge is about 20 years old and every time we get them serviced, our guy tells us to keep fixing them until we can't. He says all the new stuff is junk.

Kinsey:

We were in the same position back in 2022. The AC guy said the unit had to be original to our house which means it would've been around 45 years old at the time. He couldn't believe it was still running.

But, it was super loud, and it was time to modernize. RIP to the central air unit that refused to die.

— Jon C. says maintenance, maintenance and more maintenance on those AC units:

I believe AC unit longevity comes down to maintenance. I’ve had several brand name units go 20 years. I get yearly service and change air filters at least twice a year. In kind of comes down to how good is your service tech.



RWD vs AWD. Always get AWD or 4 wheel drive (there is a difference) if an option. It might knock a little off the mpg but the few times I’ve really needed it, it was a lifesaver. Attended a Spartan Race (not sponsored) and the "parking lot" was a pasture/cow field. Had rained over 6 inches the night before, so a complete muddy mess. Had to laugh at the Prius being pulled out the field by a tractor while I cruised by with my Honda Pilot (not sponsored) in 4 wheel drive.

— New emailer Carolyn says:

They are definitely NOT made like they used to be! My A/C was checked yearly, and the inspector said this every year when he checked it out. I just had to replace it only because of the damage to my home in hurricane Helene. The old unit could have lasted for many more years, except for Mother Nature.

And that is it for this beautiful Tuesday morning in July with NFL action just a few short weeks away in Canton, Ohio. Screencaps the III's baseball tournament starts tonight, so we'll be back at it.

Go enjoy these days. Soak in summer.

