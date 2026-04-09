WATCH: Cat-And-Mouse Chase Between Police Officer And Some Guy On A Bike Goes Viral

It did not go the way either one of them drew it up

We've all seen tons of police chase footage in our day, but I can't remember one quite like this.

If you like your police chases mono-a-mono, going in circles at slow speeds, and pepper spray making a cameo, well, you might want to check this out.

According to Fox 26 Houston, the incident occurred in Cincinnati and was caught on camera by a fella named Broc Wilson.

It gets started with an officer grappling with a man, who winds up pushing the officer to the ground, then trying to flee on a bicycle.

However, he failed, and it just gets wilder from there.

Talk about a comedy of errors.

After the initial grappling sesh, you've got the man trying to escape whiffing on his bike handle by a mile. That gave the officer time to grab his back tire, which then sent the escapee tumbling to the ground.

This provided the cop with an opportunity to tiptoe through the bike frame.

Not around. Through.

READ: THE IRONIC ITEM POLICE FOUND WHILE SEARCHING TIGER WOODS AFTER HIS CRASH

Then the guy on the run made the bizarre decision to run in a circle. I've never been — and plan to never be — on the other end of a police pursuit, but it was my impression that going in circles is a bad idea.

That gave the officer time to reach into his belt and pull out a nice fresh can of pepper spray, which he tried to hit the suspect with.

However, it looked like it was about as effective as Lloyd Christmas trying to hit his own mouth with Binaca.

In fact, it's tough to tell if a drop got anywhere near the target, and that gave him time to try that whole "getting on a bike" thing again, and this time, he did it to great success.

It's unclear what the guy did to start the interaction with the officer, but it must have been something.

Now, let's sit back while someone does their internet duty and puts "Yakety Sax" over this footage.