Cig Smoking Charley Hull Gets Stuffed Into Her 2026 Golf Outfits, Josina Anderson Arrested Meme & Turkey Cake

Plus: Never forget the great times you had with John Daly at the Augusta Hooters.

I thought for sure you guys would've mentioned how Zire Golf featured my Hooters tweet on Tuesday

How many new followers did this mention — yes, that's a hard link to my account in the comments — turn into? ZERO. Not a single new follower.

Now, I'm not actively looking for new followers on my personal Instagram account. Yes, it's nice to have a core group of people over there sending me tips and content, but I have pushed all my chips to the center and my energy is going towards pushing Screencaps social accounts.

The brand, the brand, the brand.

But, if you would've told me that Zire returns exactly ZERO new followers, I would've said you were crazy. Now I wonder how many bots make up their 2.3M followers.

— Dale in Florida writes:

To add on to this legendary establishment, it was the "conference hotel lobby" of the annual Peach Jam. This is the biggest event in the high school basketball recruiting world. At any given moment, there was always a chance you would see a top 25 coach.

— Britt remembers:

Sad to see the Hooters being torn down and replaced in Augusta. My wife and I went to the 2014 Masters and made our way to Hooters one afternoon while Mr. Hooter's was there signing autographs. I'm attaching the photo. Great place to watch the day's highlights you miss walking the course. Hard to believe that was 11 years ago!

Here come the Notre Dame haters

— Rob M. in Florida steps right up:

I hate being right, not really but I’m going there. Notre Dame is on its end of the year run to the CFP ( I called this earlier), their spectacular run through the powerhouses of Our Blessed Lady of Charity, Google U, Northwest Southern Tech, the Women’s National Soccer Team ( ok, that was a cheap shot) and a couple of service academies is paying dividends.

A drooling Corporate Media that desperately needs that name in the hunt and a sympathetic committee is doing exactly what they are trained to do. They are ranked ahead of a team they lost to earlier in the year, of course they are. Are there a ton of Guilty Catholic sports writers out there?

Every bleeping year with these guys. If this team was named UCF, FAI or any other mediocre mid-conference team, it would not get a sniff. You know how you shut guys like me up?

1. Join a conference, really, just join a damn conference, a real one, the B1G is right there waiting.

Get a healthy dose of the B1G for your schedule, no one cares about you having to play three service academies a year ( I love the service academies by the way, my in-laws are both Air Force Veterans ), we just don’t care about the storied history of that rivalry.

2. Maybe win a championship, the last time was 1988, do I need to say more?

But they won’t join a conference, the money from the network is too good. I’m not going to drag them for chasing the almighty dollar. Every program does. This program just takes it to another level with a sycophantic media and a big network behind it. There, I’m done. Now go win a championship and shut jerks like me up. I dare you…..

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston wanted me to see this one:

Kinsey:

Blah, blah, blah, blah. All this talk. In times like this, I'm reminded how Tennessee was going to go into Columbus and pummel a down-and-out Ohio State program. SEC fans were so excited for the Vols to destroy weak Ohio State.

Then, SEC fans were sure Texas would carry the torch and beat Ohio State IN Texas in front of a massive home-field advantage. And don't forget how Georgia was going to beat up on Notre Dame.

Guys, it's time to take off the blinders. College football is different now that the money is wide open. You guys thinking that the sport runs through the South because that's how it was for 20 years when Alabama was (ALLEGEDLY; MESSAGE BOARD RUMORED) paying players with Dodge Chargers are delusional.

Where In The World Is Bill Belichick?

It turns out he was at a coed cheerleading event for men and women who just can't give up the sport. There was Bill watching JorDON in Raleigh like a dad watching his daughter live out her dream.

At times like these, we're reminded how the male mind works. We're all thinking the same thing here.

Where is the line of demarcation that defines the boundaries of the Midwest?

— Greg in Nebraska wants in on this one:

I think when you consider what is the "Midwest", as an old professor of mine would say, it depends on what your definition is. Are you looking for the Midwest ethic?

Are you looking strictly at geography?

Or some combination of the two and any other factor you want to add. If you think geography only, I have a hard time including any place that you can leave from at 8 in the morning and be at the Atlantic Ocean before I get home from work. So the Midwest starts with Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, and Nebraska. I think you can put in the western parts of Illinois, south Wisconsin, and some of South Dakota.

If you include other factors you can add Ohio, and Indiana. Any place else in the country is something else.

Fly over us and enjoy.

Kinsey:

Greg must not be aware of what's on Ohio license plates: "The Heart of it All."

We're 100% in the Midwest, Greg. Don't insult us like that.

Are you Andy and did your wife spend a $5 bill you gave to her on your anniversary?

— Fitness Rick got his hands on this $5 and has questions:

I ran to DD’s this morning and got this change back. Right away I was like is this guy Andy cheap as fuck to give this to his wife on their 1st anniversary or is he brilliant for setting such a low bar moving forward in their marriage? If I pulled this on my wife for our 1st it would’ve been our last.



Readers are definitely tired of e-Bikes. The emails just keep coming

— Phil in Florida writes:

Seeing these topics continue for multiple days I figured I’d add my 2 cents as well. For context, since hurricane Milton (I believe you have my stapler) I drive down the middle of the road in my neighborhood when possible because of all the car tire damaging things left on the side of the street during clean up.

The e-bikes are trouble, and yes around me the kids are maniacs on those things. A few nights back 2 turns from home I saw what looked like someone moving very fast towards me with a flashlight pointing up. It was some e-bike kid pulling a forever long wheelie in the dark, on the road, almost invisible.

The street walkers are here also, and annoying, but what kills me is when you pass them and you see in the mirror that they’re throwing a fit because you passed to close on the roadway meant for cars. However, and another reader brought this up a couple days ago, parking lot walkers.

I’m a retail manager at a mall. Yes both us and malls still exist, for now. The amount of times I’ve had to stop at what clearly isn’t a crosswalk while some shopper walks diagonally across the road in the parking lot daring me to hit them is ridiculous. PSA for the holiday shopping season soon approaching: Use the crosswalks in the parking lot where cars actually stop.

Don’t walk out in front of a moving car potentially driven by a retail worker who is entering the most frustrating season of the year. We’re ready to kill each other on the sales floor, so walking in front of a moving vehicle just looks like your wanting to go to the hospital, and pay for some bodywork and a new paint job on our cars.

Hope everyone has a good one and keep up the good work!

e-Bikes, Van Halen and holiday beer bottling

— Homebrew Bill in Nebraska checks in:

I'll throw my two cents in on these topics. Regarding Sammy vs Diamond Dave I give the nod to Sammy if just for his longevity. I have not seen either live, but through videos it seems that Dave is more of a showman (cocaine is a hell of a drug), but Sammy has him beat in vocal range and control. The Sammy era has better songwriting IMO, with 5150 and For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge having no wasted tracks. Just push play on them.

On e-bikes and electric scooters we have been seeing a huge uptick on them in our neighborhood as well. All four of the neighbor boys down the street have them, with the oldest being 11. I have to remind myself and my daughter to look again for them, because they are a bit feral.

Some kids aren't as responsible as others, but that falls on their parents shoulders, not mine. Don't get me started with 10 year olds driving golf carts down the streets either.

The holiday beers should be ready the first week of December. Where the heck did the year go?

Kinsey:

I still say Bill's pineapple beer a couple of years ago was one of the best beers I've had in years. Congratulations to those who bought every single beer Bill put up for sale. I seem to remember it sold out in a matter of days. We're talking record time.

Bill, how much investment would it take out of the readers to get another batch of the pineapple beer? Name a price to make it happen. I'm talking another limited run.

