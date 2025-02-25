CNN Reports Insane Claim About CIA Agents Potentially Becoming Traitors

Will CIA agents who lose their jobs turn into foreign spies?

There's a movement being pushed by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk to purge the government of employees who aren't worth their salary.

One of the most controversial tactics was demanding federal employees send in a weekly recap email with a list of their accomplishments.

The ultimate has now been declared voluntary, but that hasn't done much to soothe fears over firings.

Will CIA employees turn into foreign spies?

Well, buckle up because CNN dropped a wild report about fears that CIA agents could turn into traitors if they lose their jobs.

CNN reported the following Monday about fears CIA employees might become traitors:

"And on the CIA’s 7th floor — home to top leadership — some officers are also quietly discussing how mass firings and the buyouts already offered to staff risk creating a group of disgruntled former employees who might be motivated to take what they know to a foreign intelligence service.

Taken together, those actions highlight the depth of unease among career officials that Trump’s efforts to speedily slim down the US government may be putting American secrets within the grasp of foreign spies and hackers."

Translation: Fire anyone, and they might end up being a foreign spy.

What's interesting is that it's not only CNN making this claim. I heard the same theory floated while listening to "Breaking Points" on Monday.

Here's the issue with the claim. If there are federal employees who might be inclined to turn into traitors if they lose their job, then they need to be identified ASAP.

We simply can't have a government and intelligence community that lives under the threat of turncoats if people don't get their way.

That's insane. It's essentially an attempt to hold the situation hostage by threatening to give up secrets. Anyone who would consider doing that needs to lose their security clearance ASAP.

We can't have anyone working in the government who might even consider being a foreign asset. If CNN's reporting is accurate, then it's a huge cause for concern.

It's a sign that there might be a lot of rotten apples.

Also, for anyone who doesn't know, spying for another country and selling American secrets is a great way to get life in prison. The United States government treats traitors extremely harshly. It's done to not just punish, but also to deter anyone else thinking about doing it.

Anyone who is seriously considering becoming a traitor over losing a job should think long and hard about the consequences.

Hopefully, the reporting from CNN is overblown. If it's not, then we have a major problem that needs to be dealt with immediately. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.