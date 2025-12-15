Chuck Schumer Pulls a Walz-Level Clown Move Before Talking About Shootings

Move over, Tim Walz, it's not your week to get crushed — yet.

Sunday morning, with the blood still drying at Brown University and on the beach in Australia after what sure sounds like a targeted attack on the Jews, 75-year-old Chuck Schumer, who's Jewish, kicked off a press conference with one of the most tone-deaf messages you're ever going to hear.

"So first, I’m going to, of course, talk about Instacart and their ripping off the consumer. And then of course, I’m going to say a few words about the terrible shooting in Sydney, Australia," Chuck began.

Ah, yes, on a Sunday morning, with blood spilling in Australia where terrorists started blasting innocents, let's get the day started by worrying about Instacart. But it gets worse for Chuck.

"And first, of course, as I always say no matter what — go Bills! They beat the Patriots today. It’s a big deal," Chuck rambled on.

What? My initial reaction when I saw this floating around social media is that it had to be AI and someone had to use Sora AI to make Chuck say that line because it's so absurd. Also, he says "They," the Bills, beat the Patriots today. This press conference was held at 11:45 a.m. Sunday morning. The Bills-Patriots hadn't even kicked off.

The guy comes out to give quotes on the shootings, but starts off by making sure wokes know he's fighting Instacart. Makes sure to get a "Go Bills" in. Makes sure to rip Trump on grocery prices. "Some holiday staples are going to cost 20% more over last year’s items. Onions are up 56%, spiral hams 49%, cranberry sauce 22%, creamed corn 21%," Chuck told the media. Chuck even mentions that Instacart's AI might be ripping off black people. "Since Instacart is not being investigated, we don’t know — but it may well be they could easily say they’re charging Black shoppers more," Chuck continued."They could easily say they’re going to charge people more in Queens than somebody who lives in Iowa. We don’t know that. But we do know that they’re setting this robot to look at who you are, what you buy, and maximizing the price that you pay." Then the senator turned his attention to Brown and Australia.

Who's hungry? "Go Bills, I'll cook the burgers."

What happens when politicians spend over 50 years doing this job? They make sure to say "Go Bills" before addressing shootings and they throw cheese on raw burgers and then someone on the social media team posts the photo thinking it will make Chuck look less out of touch with society.

