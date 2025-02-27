Canadian Politician Floats Insane Nuclear Weapons Plan To Stop Trump: WATCH

Is Canada going to create a nuclear alliance to confront America?

Relations between our neighbors to the north have been pretty icy since President Donald Trump's return to the Oval Office.

He's regularly trolled them about becoming America's 51st state, threatened tariffs and clowned woke loser Justin Trudeau.

Canadian politician floats absurd plan to confront Trump.

Would Canada seriously consider creating a nuclear alliance and breaking away from the USA's umbrella of protection?

That's what Canadian politician and Prime Minister candidate Chrystia Freeland appeared to suggest this week during a debate.

"Rather than guaranteeing the rules-based world order, the US is turning predator. So what Canada needs to do is work closely with our democratic allies, our military allies. I've been Foreign Minister. I know how to do that. I would start with our Nordic partners, specifically Denmark, which is also being threatened, and our NATO European allies. I would be sure that France and Britain were there who possess nuclear weapons and I will be working urgently with these partners to build a closer security relationship that guarantees our security in a time when United States can be a threat. I would also reach out to our Asian democratic partners, Japan, South Korea, Australia," Freeland said during a debate as Canada looks to pick a new leader.

Yes, the Canadian politician floated creating a nuclear alliance against the USA because the "United States can be a threat."

I can't believe this is real, but it is.

The video below more or less sums up the lunacy of this idiot's comments.

It looks like it might be time to remind Canada why they have anything at all, and spends far less than the required 2% on defense as NATO members.

The greatest thing Canada has going for it is the fact it shares a massive border with America. Not just to its south, but also to its west with Alaska.

The reason Canada exists in its current form is because the most powerful military in human history serves as a blanket and buffer against any threat. Instead of saying thank you at every opportunity for the generosity of the American taxpayer, this clown is openly suggesting creating a rival military alliance because Trump is a "threat."

Newsflash: NATO nations aren't going to split away with Canada and lose the nuclear umbrella provided by the USA.

It's even funnier that she floated aligning with Australia, Japan and South Korea. Those countries are all aligned in near lockstep with America in order to protect themselves against China.

What will the Canadian military do to confront Chinese aggression? They have no aircraft carriers, very few submarines and zero ability to project power. They wouldn't be able to do a damn thing in the event a war kicked off in Asia.

You know who can actually save those countries? The United States with our unprecedented military power.

As for nukes, I have no response to that. It's so dumb that it's hard to believe it actually came out of her mouth.

Now, I will say this, there are some HARD dudes at the tip of the spear of the Canadian military in JTF 2. Unlike some of our other "allies," the men in JTF 2 actually go to war alongside us whenever we need them, and they are rock-solid operators. Don't think I'm dragging all Canadians. I'm not. If you're in trouble and JTF 2 answers the call, then you're going to be just fine. Other than that, they apparently need a major reality check.

It's clearly time for some people to come back to reality because they're living in the clouds.