Christmas Cookie Argument Ended With Woman Shooting Boyfriend In Leg, Unknown If Meth Found Was Part Of Recipe

The holidays are behind us but the various court proceedings that resulted from family get-togethers and the festivities of the season will play out well into the new year.

An argument over Christmas cookies that resulted in a man being shot in the leg is one such holiday incident that will see the inside of a courtroom in 2026.

53-year-old Katheryn Welch was arrested on December 23 in Twin Falls, Idaho for allegedly shooting her boyfriend in the knee. The two say the shooting was an accident.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the local affiliate KMVT reports, they knocked several times on the front door before eventually entering and finding a man with bloodstains and a hole in his pant leg.

He told the deputy that his girlfriend was also in the home. When asked if she shot him, he initially didn’t answer. He did confirm that she was responsible when the deputy asked, "Right there in the knee where your leg is bleeding?"

A Christmas Cookie Argument Leads To Claims Of An Accidental Shooting And Meth Finding

Welch exited the home with her hands up when deputies asked her to. She was handcuffed and searched for weapons. No weapons were found. Both claimed the shooting was an accident.

The boyfriend "later explained the ‘accident’ occurred after an argument over Christmas cookies had ensued." Welch says she got rid of the gun alongside a road not far from the house. Deputies received a search warrant and searched the house.

They found blood splatter, a .22 caliber bullet casing, possible drugs and paraphernalia. The possible drugs tested "presumptively positive for methamphetamine," according to the affidavit.

The gun was not found, and it wasn’t reported as to if the presumed meth was part of the Christmas cookie recipe or was in the house for some other reason.

Welch was charged with aggravated battery, destruction and/or concealment of evidence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She posted the $75,000 bond on Monday and is expected to be in court for a preliminary hearing on January 9. Some people Christmas better than others.