Christie Brinkley Has WILD Take On Marriage

Advice is a funny thing.

It seems like, more often than not, the people giving the loudest advice are often the most unqualified to give any advice to begin with.

I wouldn't ask a car mechanic for advice on my indoor plumbing, nor would I ask a plumber to take a look under the hood of my car.

And I CERTAINLY am not going to ask someone from Hollywood for marriage advice.

It looks like former model Christie Brinkley didn't get the memo, as she shelled out some totally insane tips on matrimony on the "Are You A Charlotte?" podcast.

You know, when I think of who I want some marriage advice from, it's the one who's been divorced four separate times.

After calling marriage an "outdated concept" - something that has been around for almost 5,000 years and seems to work well for almost everyone outside the vapid circles of Hollywood - Brinkley decided to find a "solution" to the supposed problem.

"You could get married, like, ‘We’ll see if you want to renew it in five years,’" Brinkley said. "Every five years, go, ‘Do you want to renew?’ That way, if you’re getting bored or whatever, you can get out of it without all the lawyers and all that stuff."

Renew? Like a contract? How romantic!

Is she unaware that marriage is already basically a contract between you, your spouse, and God?

And therein lies the problem.

Most of these celebrities have no idea what it means to be committed to someone through marriage.

It's called "holy matrimony" for a reason.

The term "y'all people need Jesus," has never been more apt than it is today.

Saying that you're "bored with someone" is such a slap in the face to the covenant of marriage. It makes me sick.

I'd expect nothing less from the entertainment industry, a society full of sociopaths with a nearly 100% divorce rate.

The saddest part of all of this is, you know some gullible housewife in middle America is going to run with this and ruin an otherwise perfectly good marriage.

Let this be example number 10,000 as to why you should let what any celebrity says go in one ear and out the other.

Politics, religion, child-rearing, marriage. They don't have a clue about any of them, yet they espouse their views with the confidence of Stephen Hawking when discussing theoretical physics.

If you're having trouble with your marriage, talk to your spouse and then maybe a counselor.

But for God's sake, don't listen to a word Christie Brinkley or any other celebrity has to say.