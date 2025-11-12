Country Star Releases Epic Music Video With A-List Star, Wild Reactions Flood In: WATCH

Josh Brolin and Chris Stapleton teamed up for an epic video.

Chris Stapleton might have released the coolest music video of the year, and he teamed up with an A-list star to get it done.

Stapleton is one of the biggest names in the country music world. The man is outrageously talented, and his songs take listeners on deep journeys.

"White Horse" is among his biggest hits, and the music video is a legit Hollywood level production for a major Western film.

Chris Stapleton's "White Horse" music video is amazing.

The music video for "White Horse" features Josh Brolin as a cop attempting to chase down some bank robbers with an unexpected twist:

The female criminal appears to be his daughter.

It feels like it could have come straight out of "Hell or High Water." Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Epic. Absolutely epic on all levels. Josh Brolin continues to prove he's one of the best guys in Hollywood, and Stapleton's skills are on full display.

Fans also absolutely loved it and the comments section is popping:

Did not disappoint, love this song

Love Chris Stapleton 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉

Definitely worth the wait! It's a masterpiece

Josh Brolin. Impressive and perfect for this video. Nice cameo, Chris

Chris is the best American singer and performer I've seen in many moons!

LOVEEE

I can't believe the best movie I've seen all year is a Chris Stapleton music video. I was riveted. I love the cheeky Chris cameo too.

Perfect video, the couple walking off after the car went up in flames 🔥 absolutely awesome!!!! The sheriff....❤

You are just one of those kind of people that can do anything and it turns out. PERFECT ❤ I LOVE YOU👍🙏

This video captures the essence of the song for sure.

Of course I love it!!! Whoever doesn't isn't right in the head!

I'm so glad he and Josh Brolin met each other.... the video had the depth of the song on lock. It could not have been portrayed better by anyone else. I don't mind the wait for the video... especially after seeing this.

Chris Stapleton absolutely crushed it and bringing in Josh Brolin to play the cop was a genius move. They both nailed and gave fans an exhilarating ride.

Also, let's be honest. There's a serious Taylor Sheridan vibe here, and I love it.

What did you think of the video? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.