Country Music Surprises Fans With New Song Tied To Major Movie: LISTEN

Chris Stapleton is one of the most popular acts in country music.

Chris Stapleton hit fans with some new music on Thursday.

Stapleton is one of the most talented men in all of country music, and he has a way of taking listeners on a journey.

He's responsible for many hits. He perfectly blends an old-school vibe with story-telling through music. Below is one of my personal favorites.

Chris Stapleton surprises fans with new song.

The popular country singer hit fans with his new track "Bad As I Used To Be," and this one has a bit of a special twist.

It's from the soundtrack for Brad Pitt's upcoming movie "F1" about the F1 racing league. It seems to have the perfect vibe and tempo.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Pretty solid song, right? Seems perfect for a movie about F1 cars, and I don't even know much about F1. The fans in the comments also seem to be digging it:

My favorite living singer. If he sang the phonebook I'd buy it.

Chris Stapleton was meant for this movie! Saw him in concert at the xfinity center and he was amazing!

THE best Singer/ Songwriter alive!👍🏼😎🎸

He writes and sings for humanity...Indeed. Everything we are going through

Chris Stapleton x F1 is the best combo

Every time Chris Stapleton releases a new song, it feels like a gift. It's truly an honor to witness this man's talent in our lifetime.

Prolific 🤠

BANGER

It's never a bad day when you get some new country music. New songs usually come out on Friday. I guess Stapleton decided to speed up the timeline. You can catch "F1" in theaters starting June 27th