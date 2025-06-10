Chris Pratt Is Completely Unrecognizable In Popular Hit Show: VIDEO

The show doesn't have an official return date yet.

Chris Pratt looks like he lived in the wilderness for years on the set of "The Terminal List."

Pratt stars as James Reese in the hit Amazon show based on the incredibly popular books written by Jack Carr.

Season one was a smashing success. It was a bunch of action, a very fun mystery, featured a stacked cast and didn't have any woke nonsense.

It's the perfect kind of content for regular dudes who just want to be entertained.

Chris Pratt unrecognizable on the set of "The Terminal List."

Pratt recently hopped on Instagram to give a look at production on season two, and his appearance might have you doing a double take.

He has a massive fake beard, blood on his hands and fake hair that looks like it should have been cut years ago.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

People were also quick to crack jokes in the comments section:

Nice to see that 1973 Kris Kristofferson is still getting work.

Castaway 2: Wilson’s Revenge

This is exactly how I imagine James Reese looking on the boat I’m already excited

Doomsday filming looks rough

Bro should’ve rocked this for guardians lowkey

Kurt Russell in the Thing lol 😂

I saw that guy this morning under a bridge in Seattle! 🔥

This appearance definitely has me excited for whatever could be coming in season two of "The Terminal List."

Again, season one was amazing television, but that was all the way back in July 2022. That's nearly three years ago at this point.

There's no release date for season two yet, but we'll keep you updated here at OutKick when we know more. I can't wait, and it's great to see Pratt diving head-first into returning as James Reese. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.