Chris Pratt Shares Refreshing Comments About Christian Faith: WATCH

Chris Pratt is proud to be a Christian, and he won't ever be afraid to share his faith.

It's pretty rare in Hollywood to see someone openly promoting Christian or conservative values. In fact, the industry is about as liberal and woke as it gets.

Pratt is in a very small minority, but he's never been ashamed to be who he is. Whether it's his Christian faith, embracing guns or teaching American values, the star actor doesn't back down from what he believes.

Chris Pratt explains his deep Christian faith.

Pratt recently joined "Fox & Friends" for an interview, and revealed his son's health struggles drove him closer to God.

"I felt like, if you save my son, I will give you everything. I will give you my life. I will give you my platform. I won't be ashamed to talk to you, talk about you, and he did save my son. I've been trying to make good on that promise ever since," Pratt said during an interview on Fox News when talking about his son's health issues and his faith.

You can watch Pratt's full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's always refreshing to hear someone with a platform talk about embracing their Christian faith, especially someone in Hollywood.

Again, that's not an industry where that's openly promoted. Actor Rainn Wilson previously said Christianity "freaks people out in Hollywood."

Pratt clearly doesn't care, and it helps that he's such a big star that he can do whatever he wants. He went from being on "Parks and Rec" to being the next big star in the movie industry.

Now, he's using his massive platform to share his thoughts on Christianity, and that's the kind of energy and spirit that absolutely makes the world a better place.

Props to Pratt for being proud of his Christian faith. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.