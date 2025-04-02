Democrat Senator Insults Average Americans With Comically Stupid Comment

Democrat Senator Chris Coons apparently thinks Americans are stupid.

It's rare you see a politician give their truly unfiltered thoughts. Most are incredibly scripted and choose their words very carefully. Morons like Jasmine Crockett are the exception - not the rule.

After all, politicians don't want to risk alienating voters. However, the liberal Senator from Delaware had a bit of a slip during a recent CNN appearance.

Chris Coons claims Americans are too stupid to find Greenland.

One of the biggest topics in politics at the moment is the debate about what relationship America should have with Greenland.

President Donald Trump has indicated he believes America needs to control it. It's unclear exactly what that means or how serious he is. The United States does operate a massive air base on the Danish territory. The location of the massive island is of critical strategic and military importance.

Yet, Coons thinks it's a waste of time for one simple reason:

Americans are apparently too stupid to find it on a map.

You can watch his bonehead comment on CNN below.

In case anyone needs to know, Greenland is *checks notes* the world's largest island and is impossible to miss on a map.

Of all the easily identifiable regions on a map, Greenland has to be near the top of the list. It's impossible to miss.

Again, it's the world's largest island and is right above Canada. Does Coons really believe the average American can't find it on a map?

If so, then that's a serious indictment of our education system. Of course, the fact you're reading this means you're a smart person, and absolutely know where Greenland is located.

As for why Greenland is important, it's shockingly simple. The American base in the north gives the USA a big advantage against Russia in the event something popped off. America would be able to crush any attempt from the Russians to come from the north.

The exact tools and resources staged at the base aren't known, but it can't be overstated how important the early warning tools are.

Either way, it's funny to see a Democrat politician openly state he thinks Americans are so stupid that they can't find Greenland on a map. Not a smart move from Senator Coons.