Chipotle Had to Answer Arby’s, So They Built a Better Cup O'Meat: REVIEW

A menu move bold enough to challenge Arby’s in the 2025 Meat Wars.

Arby’s unleashed Steak Nuggets in 2025 and made every other fast-food chain look behind the curve on protein. Pure meat bites, no breading nonsense, just straight-up smoky steak in a convenient package. We here at OutKick slapped an 8/10 on 'em, thinking they were the ultimate Chipotle killer.

Skip the endless line customization, get back to basics, grab something quick for six bucks, and call it an upgrade over those reluctant Chipotle runs we all dread.

Well, damn if Chipotle didn't fire right back with their new High Protein Cup, officially released on December 23. (Prices vary, by the way)

According to Chipotle, the new item is designed to deliver "a convenient, protein-forward option featuring responsibly raised chicken or steak, served on its own for guests looking to customize less and fuel more."

… extra chicken or steak in a little 4-ounce cup.

I dropped 10 bucks on one of each (L.A. prices) to see if Chipotle was actually bringing heat

Gotta give ‘em credit: Chipotle punked me good on this one.

It’s marketing genius, no guff about it.

These things ring in around five bucks each out here (cheaper than Arby's $6 haul in a lot of spots).

Arby's gives you a handful of those jerky-like, artificial smoke-heavy bites with a side of BBQ sauce. Mountains of this stuff were going viral for the sheer insanity of it all, with some acknowledgment that it's a solid idea for fast food.

Chipotle's response …

Way more tender, better seasoned and no burnt cube nonsense. Also, more product in the cup compared to Arby's, who claim to "have the meats."

Chipotle took their regular killer steak and chicken, stripped the rice/beans/guac drama, and just handed you the good stuff. Above all, perfect timing, amid the Cup-o’-Meat / Meat Wars intensify. Chipotle was quick on its feet with this move.

No fast-food gimmick will dethrone McDonald's empire overnight, but there's some real creativity here worth applauding. Chipotle saw Arby's coming and countered hard.

8.5/10. They’re even pitching these as 'GLP-1 friendly' now … corporate speak for ‘we know you’re on Ozempic and can’t finish a whole burrito anymore.’

