Chinese Car Company Has Come Up With A Bizarre Way To Help Drivers Channel Road Rage

Who hasn't wanted to fire a cartoon pile of poo at another driver?

Road rage is a real problem these days… and I mean specifically for me.

I'm a pretty easy-going — and strikingly handsome — fella, but behind the wheel, I can let the expletives fly with the best of them.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

Of course, road rage can go far beyond some four-letter words at its worst. So, a Chinese company has decided to do something to help drivers channel that road rage elsewhere by letting drivers shoot cartoon emojis at people.

I'm not going to lie, I have definitely wanted to launch poop emojis at people who cut me off.

Car company XPeng is using an augmented reality system that will allow drivers to fling phony projectiles at their fellow motorists, and it looks like it might be a decent way to blow off some steam.

I guess whatever keeps someone from shooting off your sideview mirror.

Something tells me that if I had that in my mint-condish 2022 Kia Forte, emojis would not be reserved for people who drew my ire. I'd be firing mad faces and apple emojis at anyone and everyone. School buses, pedestrians, I'd be handing out emojis like they were one of Oprah's favorite things.

So, maybe this kind of thing would be a bit of a distraction out on the roadways. If I'm trying to eclipse my emoji-shooting high score, maybe my focus wouldn't exactly be where it's supposed to be.

Y'know, on not crashing.

I'm not sure if they realize this or if this was the idea the entire time, but they essentially created the Mario Kart ride that they have at Universal Studios and Epic Universe. You put on this goofy-looking Mario hat-thing with a visor on it that creates an augmented reality experience in which you can throw banana peels and shells at things.

So, maybe one of the Xpeng brass was over at Universal Japan and had a "Eureka!" moment.

Whatever it is, it makes you wonder if this feature will be coming to American roads in the near future.