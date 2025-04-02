China's Military Takes Serious Step Towards War, Conducts Scary Exercise: DETAILS

The Chinese Communist regime is continuing to undertake provocative actions as fears of war with Taiwan grow.

The CCP and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have repeatedly made it clear that re-unifying Taiwan with China is a top priority of the regime.

If it can't happen through diplomatic means, then China will likely attempt to take it with overwhelming military force. The window for an invasion to happen is believed by experts to open in 2027.

An invasion by China would spark a massive and violent response by the United States and our regional allies. It would be unlikely anything the world has seen in modern times.

China conducts massive war exercises around Taiwan.

In order to conduct a military invasion, you have to practice, and that's exactly what China is currently doing.

The communist country launched a massive war exercise that surrounded Taiwan this week, and is currently still ongoing as of publication, according to The New York Times.

Taiwanese Defense Ministry detected 71 Chinese military aircraft in the region, 13 naval vessels and China's main aircraft carrier - the Shandong - and its carrier group involved in the exercise, according to CNN.

To put it as simply as possible, that's an overwhelming amount of force for the region to see. Taiwan responded by sending out its own military assets, according to the same CNN report.

While many people are focused on the Middle East and Eastern Europe, what happens in those regions has very little impact on the life of the average American.

China is the ballgame.

A war between Taiwan and China would result in immediate escalation as the United States would flood in military resources to beat back the CCP forces.

It would be brutal, bloody and actually impact what happens in America due to how reliant we are on Taiwan for electronics and China for cheap goods.

Plus, the world's two strongest militaries getting into a hot conflict isn't something the world has seen since WWII.

The top foreign affairs priority must be containing and controlling China. Everything else is largely insignificant and a distraction.

Hopefully, the United States is able to deter China before the situation continues to escalate. If not, we're going to be in uncharted territory and that's a terrifying prospect. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.