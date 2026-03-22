Gracie Hunt's Bikini Offseason Is Going Strong, Kylie Beck Respects Sunsets At The Beach & Capturing Bigfoot

VCU and High Point ran out of magic

If I filled out a bracket I'm sure it would be busted by now. Most are. The two teams who survived the first round, who I was rooting for, have now lost.

The VCU Rams and the High Point Panthers both ran out of magic in the second round. What a run they had, as short-lived as they were.

My focus now will be on rooting for whoever Duke is playing. That will likely mean that the Blue Devils, if they don’t win it all, will make a Final Four run.

I just can't bring myself to root for Texas, despite the fact that as an 11 seed they took down Gonzaga, a 3 seed. It's not the same as rooting for a VCU or High Point.

Vanderbilt would have been fun to root for from a team of destiny perspective had the half-court shot at the buzzer taken out Nebraska, but that wasn’t meant to be.

This is as close as it gets. Perhaps Tyler Tanner forgot to call "bank" on the shot. That's a mistake he's not going to make again.

Is it too much to ask for to have Duke get blown out before reaching the Final Four? I don’t think so.

Here's a pro tip when posting bail: don't pay the judge with counterfeit bills

And if you do, by accident, I'm sure, don’t confidently overpay and tell the judge to "keep the change." That's how you look like an even bigger idiot than you already are.

Patrick Alexander, 33, was arrested last weekend for trespassing at a property in Chesterfield, South Carolina, reports The Smoking Gun. His bail was set at $250 by the judge.

When he went to pay Judge John Davis, he grabbed several $100 bills and handed them over. That's when he told the judge to keep the change. The judge told Alexander that he couldn’t keep any extra money.

He then noticed that the four $100 bills he was handed (that's right, Alexander was confidently tipping $150 on his bail) were off. The color "did not look right" and it turned out the cash had "Chinese writing on the back of the money."

A counterfeit currency pen confirmed what the judge had suspected. Alexander did not pass go and was not released. He added two new charges, one a felony for forgery and the other a contempt of court charge.

His bond, reports TSG, was increased by $6,000. The fake bills were confiscated as evidence. No word on if Alexander had any fake credit or an old school checkbook to bail himself out with.

Meat

- Byron writes:

Frasier here in west Chester Ohio. 17 pound brisket cooked 16 hours at 225 degrees for an early birthday celebration to me. Go Miami Redhawks!

SeanJo

Happy birthday, Byron. The RedHawks may have lost in the first round, but you'll always have the First Four win over SMU and this brisket.

Bigfoot...

- Jeff M. writes:

So I live very close to where all the bigfoot sightings have happened. At one point there was a string of them headed toward my house with the closest less than 5 miles away. Thought maybe it was headed my direction, then apparently turned as the next one was further away. I don't know what to believe, but will say this area is pretty heavily populated. We're not talking about the middle of nowhere here. I have to believe if there was something real running around, somebody would get a pic. It's maple season right now around here so a lot of folks out in the timber collecting sap, I wonder if that's what people are seeing...

SeanJo

So you're saying there's a possibility that Bigfoot or a family of Bigfoot was roaming the woods in Ohio.

As far as the maple season theory goes, are these people on stilts and wearing dark furry outfits?

As the experts always say about the lack of any photographic evidence whatsoever, most sightings happen too fast or there's some other convenient excuse about being frozen with fear or something.

I must have lived up to 6782833937's standards

- 6782833937 writes:

Hey Sean

Not busting on you this time, just comments and a question.

Don't think Christina A is all that hot, and I'm an older guy. OK before boob job, not since. Ehhh, and it's not like I'm living the high life.

Only Fans for research

- Bill A writes:

"We were very responsible and we just tried to get as much information as we could before we started."

Yeah, and I only read Playboy for the articles……

Massage parlors

- John writes:

Two points:

.....Most Asian massage parlors are legit and give you good value for your money.

.... Cop busts of the seedier establishments are just for show, or maybe because the owners were late with their payoff. Anyone who wants these services merely has to go online and search for "erotic massage" to get a list of these places, complete with detailed reviews of the ladies available there. They will also find phone numbers of women selling sexual services out of their home. Obviously the cops can access all this and make 100 arrests a day if they really wanted to.

Check out the ridiculous prices

- Kirk B write:

Check out: Graded VHS Tapes Worth a Shocking Amount of Money https://squatchrocks.com/ixp/442/p/most-valuable-graded-vhs/?utm_source=app_share&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=com.tsm.sasquatch1065

SeanJo

I can't imagine dropping hundreds of dollars on a VHS tape no matter what movie it is or how good the condition is. That's insane and there should probably be charges brought against those shelling out the cash for this.

Capturing Bigfoot

Last Sunday, Chris sent over a link to a story about a new Bigfoot documentary and said, "You need to see this and report back."

We also received a heads-up about the documentary asking for our two cents on it from a newsletter reader. They wrote:

Dear Outkick,

Recently at the South by Southwest film festival a documentary was done about the P&G Film and how it was faked in 1967! T

The Big Fella truthers are up in arms and it's split the community which I find hilarious, I'd like to get your 2 cents and see what y'all can find out?

I said I would watch the documentary and fully intend to do so. The only problem is that it's not streaming anywhere.

The director, Marq Evans, did an AMA on Reddit a few days ago and said that it wasn’t available on any streaming platform yet.

"We are in the process of securing distribution but until then there are no other screenings scheduled. The rumors of the film being available on Plex next week are untrue," he wrote.

I will attempt to reach out and see if I can get my hands on a copy of it, but until that happens, or it hits streaming, we'll be playing the waiting game.

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That's all I have. Have a great Sunday, there's plenty of Second Round action today. Keep sending me your meat, it is that time of year again.

As always, my inbox is open for anything and everything, meat related or otherwise at sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Go follow me on Twitter and over on Instagram.

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