Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Wins The Bye Week With Bikini Filled Weekend In Hawaii

The Kansas City Chiefs went into their Week 10 bye week coming off of a loss to the Buffalo Bills on the road. It was their fourth loss of the season, and they're currently sitting in third place in the AFC West.

They're not the same team that went 15-2 and ran away with the AFC last year on their way to a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance. But they're still a team that other NFL teams and odds-makers respect.

They still have one of the best head coach and quarterback combinations in the league and heiress Gracie Hunt to help set the tone. Her best Red Friday performance in a while came ahead of a three-game winning streak in October.

The bye week would have been the perfect opportunity to unplug and disappear for a few days, but that's not the approach of a team that had a shot at a threepeat. You can unplug and disappear during the offseason.

The Chiefs have back-to-back games on the schedule against two first-place teams with 8-2 records. The first is against their divisional rival, the Denver Broncos. Then they're taking on the Indianapolis Colts.

Kansas City’s Still in the Hunt And Gracie’s Making Sure Everyone Knows It

Like I said, now isn’t the time to pump the brakes. Gracie Hunt doesn’t need to be told this and neither does anyone on the Chiefs roster.

She spent the bye week in Hawaii with the gas pedal pushed to the floor.

That's how a team with a 5-4 record coming off of a loss to the Bills with two match-ups against first-place teams coming up has its Super Bowl odds improve during a bye week. The Chiefs know what it takes to win.

The Chiefs didn’t win three straight AFC Championships and back-to-back Super Bowls by mistake. There's still plenty of season left for them to make another run at a ring.

The work to make that happen, as you can see, has already begun. It's not going to be easy, but with eight more games in the regular season, anything is possible.

Gracie Hunt is focused and locked in. We'll find out if everyone else is very soon.