Chiefs Fan Ella Netzer Is One To Watch During Super Bowl Week, Marlins Sued Over Dog Urine & Dems Are Dorks

Screencaps reader remembers attending the 1970 Super Bowl

— Brad S. writes:

I was lucky to be at the last Super Bowl. Not the one in Las Vegas in 2024, but the one in New Orleans. In 1970. I was nine.



On January 11, 1970, the Kansas City Chiefs of the American Football League faced the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League at Tulane Stadium in Super Bowl IV. I call it the last Super Bowl because it was the last time two competing Football Leagues battled. The Chiefs were a 12 1/2 point underdog. They stomped the Vikings 23-7.



Some history, because if you aren't a total football nerd or are under 65, you likely have no idea any of this happened:



Before the AFC/NFC NFL, there were the NFL and the AFL. Two completely separate football leagues competing for fans and most importantly: TV viewers. The AFL was the upstart league started in 1960 by Lamar Hunt. (Yes, the same Hunt Family that now owns the Chiefs.) The NFL had been around for decades. Both leagues played their games on Sunday.



By the time the mid 60s rolled around the AFL was starting to challenge the NFL's TV ratings. The AFL had developed a more robust product than the NFL. They played 14 games (NFL 12), all games were broadcast in COLOR*, there was more passing, the player's jerseys were colorful and had names on the back, they allowed for a two-point conversion and it was overall a more exciting game to watch. After the AFL won a very big TV contract with NBC, the owners and higher ups in the NFL knew they had to - in the words of Governor LePetomane - "Protect their phony-baloney jobs". They reached out to the AFL to propose a merger. It was finalized in 1970.



Super Bowls I & II were won by the NFL. Super Bowls III & IV were won by the AFL. I like to joke that all the other 54 Super Bowls after that were simply league championships.



My nine-year-old butt got to see Doc Severinson play the National Anthem, I saw the Southern University Marching band play at halftime (times have changed!) and I GOT TO MEET VINCE f-ing LOMBARDI!



Nonetheless, my still kids like to razz me, "Hey dad, what Super Bowl did you attend?"



* Yes, color TV was a new innovation in the 60s. We also only had three channels (the higher - UHF channels were like CB television channels), and you had to change the channels by turning a knob on the actual TV!

Remembering my first Super Bowl week experience 13 years after Indianapolis

This week, after looking through Wikipedia and past Super Bowl dates, it hit me that it was 13 years ago when I rolled into Indianapolis to stay at the JW Marriott on Wednesday night of Super Bowl week. I just looked up my receipt. It was $249 for the one night to stay in the official NFL Super Bowl hotel which was connected to the convention center where Radio Row was being held that week.

That night, I attended a party thrown by Darren Rovell, who used to be fine to deal with before he got completely weird. On my way back to the JW, I remember walking behind Kurt Warner and his group as they walked back to the hotel.

As I walked towards the elevator, Lynn Swann was in the hotel bar holding court with at least 2-3 blondes. That's when it hit me, I was actually getting a Super Bowl week experience.

I hopped into the elevator and wouldn't you know it, Kurt Warner joined me.

*Head nod*

Hey.

Cordial elevator exchange. Holy shit moment.

He gets off at whatever floor he was on. I went up to my floor and my first day of living the Super Bowl life was in the books.

Two nights later I attended my first Super Bowl party, GQ's XLVI party and I was hooked.

There were like three media outlets on the GQ red carpet. Us, E! and like one other outlet. It was perfect.

Memories from that night:

T.O. walked in with multiple members of his family. He did the red carpet and then headed to the gift suite where athletes and celebrities could choose shoes, belts, cologne, and all sorts of stuff that brands were pushing. T.O. and his family came out with their arms FULL of shoe boxes. They must've taken 20 pairs of shoes out of that party. It was wild. At the end of the night after taking full advantage of an open bar, we were allowed to go in and take a few things. I remember grabbing a two pairs of shoes, cologne and something else. On the way back to our hotel, I remember paying a cab driver with a pair of the shoes. They were easily $100 shoes. He gladly accepted.

The next night, we attended the Maxim Super Bowl party at the Fairgrounds and I got to see my very first Super Bowl cattle call. Maxim's party organizers had rows and rows of college girls lined up. Bouncers would pluck girls out and they would go in.

10s went first. Then 9s. You get the picture.

I remember sneaking into the party from the red carpet. We were told media wasn't allowed into the main party. That's when our red carpet reporter created a plan to use the restroom and requested that myself and my editor escort her to the restrooms which were in the fairgrounds building.

We never returned to the red carpet.

That was one of the wildest Super Bowl parties I ever experienced. Guys passed out on park benches that had been set out around the fairgrounds building.

Unlimited Patron to suck down.

Insane gift bags.

A year later, I was in New Orleans sitting next to Mike Pereira at a work meeting inside some Bourbon Street bar talking NFL refs and football. Nice guy. It's not an act.

To date, I've been to seven Super Bowl weeks and one game. Trust me, I have been very, very fortunate to have lived some incredible Super Bowl week moments.

The Waffle House surcharge has America's attention

— TV in Birmingham noticed:

Things are getting serious, Joe.

Kinsey:

Oh, I've noticed, but not at Waffle House because I quit going to Waffle House. Remember like two months ago when I had a falling out with Waffle House over the prices vs. the value? There's also a quality issue. The bacon is a greasy mess and it's full of fat.

We've been going local for breakfast ever since.

Add on the surcharge PER EGG and Waffle House is 100% a no-go for our family. I either have to be really drunk at 2 a.m. (can't remember the last time that happened) or our new favorite breakfast place, the Lamplighter, would have to burn down before I'd slum it back to Waffle House.

'AAU & Travel Parents Gone Wild Isn't New,' reader reports

— Dean in Fond du Lac, WI would like to add a few thoughts:

The abuse heaped on coaches, players, and referees at high school games and at games of independent organizations like AAU and travel ball is not a new phenomenon. I witnessed abuse like this at high school basketball games over 30 years ago. A little background – I was a statistician / manager for my high school boys basketball team covering my Sophomore through Senior years in high school.

After I had graduated from high school in the late 1970’s, I was asked by the coach to do the statistics during the games as an adult. I did this for several more years before the coach asked me to become the official scorebook keeper for the team after the long time scorebook keeper retired.

The coach, who I had as my 8th grade gym teacher, became the head coach after my Junior year as our team had lost every single game, costing the then head coach his job. For my senior year, the new coach won the conference championship with many of the same players from the winless year before.

He went on to have a winning season every year for the first 15 years that he was the head coach, including twice coming within 1 game of going to the State Championship semifinals and finals.

In his 16th year as head boys basketball coach, he had his one and only losing season, due to a lack of talent. Yet, parents of several benchwarmers would routinely heckle the coach because their little Johnny wasn’t getting his chance to show what he had. My gut feeling was that these parents felt that their darling little boys were losing their chance at a college basketball scholarship because the coach wouldn’t give them their big break off of the bench.

The coach got fired after his only losing season and left the school district after over 2 decades of being a well-liked teacher. I wasn’t privy to the reasons for the firing, but I suspect the complaints of the benchwarmer parents played a part in it.

My analysis is that all of this money over the decades being thrown at college sports by TV contracts, licensing and other sources of revenue have contributed to this anarchy of parents wanting their kid to be able to partake of it.

From scholarships to NIL money to now soon being paid by the colleges for playing a game, with maybe the opportunity of their kids getting to the pros. What else can explain the participation of the kids in athletic camps and travel ball at the teen level for almost every sport? These parents invest a lot of money in this in the hopes of giving their kids a "leg up" on their competition for the limited college athletic roster spots.

Money is destroying college athletics.

Unfortunately, this money issue is causing it to start with the kids being pushed at an age by their parents before their developing bodies and brains are ready to take on this stress in their lives.

How many kids are burning out due to the parents pushing them harder than they should? This could end up with the kid having lifelong physical and psychological issues.

That's it this morning. Let's get to work. It's Wednesday. I thought it was Tuesday. That means that it's time for Super Bowl week to get serious.

Go give 100% effort today.

