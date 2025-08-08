Chick-fil-A Just Dropped Its New Fall Menu — Here’s What’s Coming

You won’t believe what Chick-fil-A is rolling out this fall — new sides, bold buns, and more are shaking up the menu.

Chick-fil-A just flipped the script on its traditional buttered, toasted white sandwich buns.

Starting August 18, the fast-food giant will begin selling its new Pretzel Cheddar Club Chicken Sandwiches that come with a pretzel bun, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and Dijon mustard on the side for dipping purposes.

The major change, announced Thursday, isn't universally loved by Chick-fil-A superfans. "When are fast food places going to realize that pretzel buns suck and nobody likes them," one fan wrote on Instagram over the big news.

"They just add bacon to everything and call it a new sandwich," wrote another customer.

During its 2024 testing phase for the pretzel buns in Raleigh, North Carolina, Chick-fil-A angered superfans by charging $8.19 for a single sandwich. That's not the price for a meal. No fries or drink.

In Ohio, where I live, the Spicy Deluxe with pepper jack and bacon is $7.63. California customers reported on Reddit a year ago that a basic spicy chicken sandwich was $12.50.

Ignore the pricing issue for a second, are Chick-fil-A fans really in the mood for a pretzel bun? Have you ever pulled into a Chick-fil-A drive-thru and thought to yourself that there's anything wrong with the brioche bun the chain is using?

CHICK-FIL-A WILL ALSO INTRODUCE A NEW DRINK MENU STARTING ON AUGUST 18

In better Chick-fil-A news, the company will also start offering new drinks based off a cherry berry flavoring that was a huge success in 2024. On Reddit, some customers reported buying it by the gallon to satisfy their needs.

One customer reported gallons going for as much as $13.50.