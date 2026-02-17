Chicago's City Hall Issues Cease & Desist Order For Sex Dungeon To Determine If There's Value To The Community

City Hall meets Fifty Shades in Chicago as they take a closer look at a sex dungeon.

So, you want to operate a sex dungeon in the city of Chicago? Are you a responsible business owner? You may be in luck.

A few years ago, the city shut down a high-end brothel known as the city's "premier Dungeon," according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Among the 9,000 clients were people in "positions of prestige in the community, including in law enforcement and government."

This time around they want to get it right. Chicago's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection has another sex dungeon business to deal with.

It has issued a cease-and-desist to buy some time. It does shut the business down, at least temporarily.

It also gives the good folks at Chicago's City Hall time to determine where the sex dungeon fits in the city's licensing code and if it would have a negative impact on the community should it continue to operate.

"You can rent the space…as a couple. You can bring in your friends…You can go take pictures. You can rent space for special events or whatever you want to do in that area. It’s multi-use. But, it’s all around sexual activity," Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Commissioner Ivan Capifali said.

"They’re very responsible business owners. They’re not irresponsible. They came to us. They were very honest and transparent with us and we appreciate that," he told the Sun-Times.

"They explained their business model to us. There’s a lot of activities they want to do. We issued a cease-and-desist order until we can figure this out."

These business owners just want to find a way that couples can rent the space and bring their friends for sexual activities is all. Don't try to get Capifali to drop the dime on this business.

Is It Event Space? Private Club? Something Else Entirely?

He's not telling anyone the name, the location, or even the neighborhood of the business. They've got to look into this first and, of course, they have the people of Chicago on their minds as they do so.

Can they find a grey area within the city's business licensing code to allow the sex dungeon to continue conducting its business? That's what they're investigating.

Will the code be updated? Will the business be permanently shut down? If so, where do you go to have fun with your friends? It's all hanging in the balance right now.

"We want to make sure that we know what they’re doing and there is a value to the community. Make sure this is not gonna cause a problem to the community. This is not something that’s going to be seen as a crime. It’s just a complicated situation," the commissioner said.

Absolutely. You can’t have a sex dungeon that doesn’t add value to the community. Everyone knows that. What would Chicago do without people at the top like this looking out for them?