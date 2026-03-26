Cheryl Hines Hits Back At Chelsea Handler’s ‘Toxic’ House Complaint On 'Tomi Lahren Is Fearless'

Cheryl Hines, the actress best known for playing Larry David’s wife on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," is hitting back at bitter Chelsea Handler’s complaints about the Los Angeles home she bought from Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

During an appearance on OutKick's Tomi Lahren Is Fearless, Hines made it pretty clear she finds the whole thing hard to take seriously.

Handler claimed she felt "duped" after buying the house from Hines and RFK Jr. and described the property as "toxic," which gave Hines the floor to fire back.

"I bought RFK Jr.’s house in Los Angeles five years ago," Handler said, talking to actor Denis O'Leary on her podcast. "I still have not lived in this house, that’s how f***ed up this house was… It was a disaster, and I didn’t know it going in because everything was, you know, under wraps."

Hitting back, Hines framed the situation for what it truly was: Handler’s decision to unload on the house now, five years after buying it, says more about the timing than the property itself. And Hines did not sound especially convinced that a lot of people are losing sleep over someone being upset about a $6 million home.

"She bought this house five years ago, and she’s just now complaining about it, which is also, I don’t know that she’s getting a lot of sympathy from people," Hines told Tomi.

"She’s buying a $6 million house and talking about how she, you know, she feels duped and that we tried to sell her a house that was her word ‘toxic.’ Um, which also doesn’t, it doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t."

From there, the conversation widened into how much Hines’ public life has changed since marrying into the Kennedy family and, more recently, since RFK Jr. moved deeper into presidential politics and aligned himself with President Donald Trump.

If Hollywood once saw Hines as a sitcom actress with star appeal, she suggested that perception changed once politics became part of the picture.

And, from what it sounds like, Hines has experienced firsthand how quickly Hollywood can lose interest once politics comes into play.

Interviews that once focused on her entertainment career now drift into loaded questions about her husband, and Hines said she has learned to watch every word.

"But yes, I do. I am aware that whatever I say is going to be taken out of context…" Hines said. "There are certain words that people, uh… will love to isolate and put in an article. And so, and they spin it the way they want to spin it. So yes, I do find myself being careful."

Hines also made clear she is not about to disappear from entertainment just because politics now follows her around.

She struck a similar tone when the conversation turned to Trump, saying her own view of him changed over time and that personal interactions gave her a different perspective than the one she once held from a distance.

"And I’ve found the president to be a very genuine person," Hines added. "When I see him, when I’m with him, and when I talk to him, it feels like… You know, I’m talking to a real person that’s listening, that’s engaging. So, yeah, I would say my perspective has changed, and I’m able to take more of a bird’s eye view of all of it."

Hines also said she now better understands why so many voters connect with him.

"He’s a strong leader. He’s a direct person. He says what he wants to when he wants to. He’s not careful about his words," she added. "And people like that. People appreciate it. And they feel like he’s speaking to them personally."

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