The Cheerleaders Of College Football Get Into A Heated Content-Off, Mariners-Tigers Aged Us & Pregame Cigs

Yes, I stayed up until 1:15 a.m. to watch the end of that Tigers game ---- Goooooo Lions!

— John from SD writes:

Sorry to see about YOUR Tigers loss, tough one in 15 innings. I hope you didn’t stay up (but I know you would have if it was the Reds).



Go Buckeyes!

Kinsey:

Oh, I was up watching Kahnle, or however you spell his name, miss wide right with pitch after pitch until ultimately grooving a changeup for a liner to right and it was game over.

I thought for sure Flaherty was going to walk in the winning run as he was talking to himself for two innings, but it ended up Kahnle's ballgame and the season is officially over for the Tigers.

— Bo T. was watching:

What a ball game! I don’t know how this is gonna end but THIS is playoff baseball. YOUR Tigers are hanging in there.

13 innings in a winner take all? Sign me up.

Kinsey:

I told the text group that might be the best playoff baseball game I've ever watched. Between the double-play balls when they had to get one to the strikeouts when it looked like they were dead, at least the Tigers gave us incredible drama.

Congrats to all of us who stayed up.

Other notes:

Adam Amin did a great job on the call. Thank god Bob Costas wasn't working that game. Imagine listening to Bob for 15 innings. No thanks.

I also enjoyed AJ Pierzynski and Adam Wainwright in the booth. It was like I was listening to buddies at a bar yapping about how to end the game. Wainwright would lean into AJ being a bunt-the-guy-over guy and then the two would play off each other.

What was up with some of the Mariners fans they showed during the broadcast? It was like at least a dozen faces shown had just crawled out from under a rock.

How about the homeplate ump? I don't know who that was, but he went 15 innings and had maybe one questionable strike call that I can remember. The guy didn't become the story. Helluva job by the ump.

I'm not much of a baseball betting man, but I like the Blue Jays in game one of the ALCS.

The nation's longest HS FB winning streak goes to 72 after a close one

For those who've been reading religiously on Saturdays, you know that Marion Local and the winning streak has been holding on for dear life lately.

In two weeks, it's the game of all games: Coldwater at Marion Local.

Reminder when you're watching these Twitter videos: Marion Local has like 1,500 residents. It looks like 1,499 locals show up to the games.

1975 A&M jersey reveal

— Mike S., a 2003 grad, is ready for some football today. Is there a quieter 5th ranked team this season than A&M. They just keep going about their business:

I thought I'd pump my Aggie's 1975 uniform reveal. I know y'all like nostalgia, and there's nothing better than a video featuring the football uniforms we'll be sporting tomorrow vs. Florida, films at the Dixie Chicken.

Celebrating the SWC championship 50 years ago! Hopefully that brings us some good luck towards our first SEC championship.

I'm going to let the readers determine who's right on this one: Should walking around Bethpage Black be considered exercise?

Rick D. is pretty triggered that I mentioned walking as a form of exercise.

— Brett in St. Joseph, MO tells me:

I've been catching up on this week's ScreenCaps tonight. My daughter's had volleyball or poms every night this week.

I love the Pat Murphy Kevin Everett video! I've had that saved in my YouTube favorites forever. Sometimes I would just randomly watch it for a laugh.

Congrats to your son on the great cross country season! I wish I would have loved running when I was his age. I picked it up in college and haven't stopped. I ran and finished my 8th half marathon last week. One of the home made signs along the course was "Do hard things." Love it!

On the road to Vernal, UT

— Charlie T. is on the move:

Charlie also visited Dinosaur National Park. Notice the yellows popping:

Mike T. rolls into Taos, NM, a town I know pretty well

I wondered if the Ts would make it to Taos, which is still one of the hidden gems in the United States. My mother and stepfather lived there for a number of years and even owned property on the western side of the Rio Grande Gorge.



To me, Taos has always been the Key West of the Southwest. Weird people. Transients. Ski bums. Hikers. Rich people. Save the Earthies. Ranchers. Great food scene. Characters everywhere.

I'm glad to see the Ts stopped for a visit. Like many, they drove through and moved on to Sante Fe.

https://traftonsolympicadventure.wordpress.com/2025/10/10/10-10-25-taos-new-mexico/

Mike didn't mention if he walked over the gorge bridge. It's not for the faint of heart, especially when trucks are rolling through.

I wonder if Rick in TN would consider walking to the bottom of the gorge as exercise.

And with that, I have to run. Screencaps the III has a soccer game and it's time to go to the pumpkin patch. It's a big day for Mrs. Screencaps. She's ready to have a typical suburban mom Fall afternoon.

Yes, I will have the Ohio State game on my phone.

Let's go get after it.

