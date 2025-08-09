Country Star Releases Incredible New Song That Is A Nostalgic Deep Dive: LISTEN

Chase Rice dropped a new song Friday, and it's a must-listen for country music fans.

Rice, a former UNC college football player, has been in the music game for a decade and a half, and has carved out a nice place for himself in the country genre.

He blends traditional country vibes with new wave tones and party vibes. He has songs that span the entire spectrum, which is incredibly hard to do.

Now, he has a new one to add to the list.

Chase Rice releases new song "Circa 1943."

Rice released his new song "Circa 1943" for fans on Friday, and it's a headfirst dive into history and nostalgia.

Sold.

You don't have to tell me more in order to get me to listen. Fire it up below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This song reminds me a lot of "In Color" by Jamey Johnson. There's something about songs that tells stories from decades ago that just hit differently.

I'm not even sure I can put my finger on it. Maybe it's our instinctual ties to our heritage and history that invokes a wide range of emotions.

Either way, it's a ton of fun, and Rice hit a home run here. There's no doubt about that at all.

Props to Rice for the awesome song. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.