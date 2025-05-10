Charles Barkley Takes Hard Stance Against Endorsing D*** Pills: 'Public Can Be Cruel'

Despite being nicknamed "The Round Mound of Rebound," Charles Barkley is anything but soft.

Hard as it may be for some to turn down, there isn't enough money out there for Barkley to endorse Viagra, Cialis or any other E.D. pills. Chuck shared as much with Dan Dakich earlier this week on his OutKick show, Don't @Me.

After Dan told Barkley he was asked to endorse erectile dysfunction medicine on his radio show in exchange for ten grand a month - which he declined - Dakich asked Charles what the craziest thing was that he had been asked to endorse:

*side note* I'd drink Bud Light while wearing a tuck-friendly Target bathing suit if someone wants to pay me $10k a month.

"Number one, I wouldn't do the dick thing. I'm not gonna lie," a laughing Barkley responded. "…no matter how much money they pay me, I don't want people thinking my dick don't work."

That gives new meaning to the phrase: Hard No.

Moments later, Barkley shifted from pitching tents to wearing 'em.

"Even if I needed Depends, I wouldn't (endorse them)," Barkley shared. "…even if I was pissing on myself (I wouldn't do it.) I'd rather piss on myself than make money wearing Depends, I'm not gonna lie.

"I draw the line on dick pills and Depends."

A man is nothing without principle.

In the event you thought Barkley, 62, might have been joking about his list of Will Not Dos when it comes to endorsements, he later doubled down on his diaper and dong stance:

"Dicks pills and Depends are probably the only no-gos for me as far as commercials go to be honest with you."

For a man who's made tens of millions of dollars, being publicly hit below the belt just isn't worth it. Hell, he gets paid handsomely to both give and take shots at and from Shaq, Kenny and Ernie on TNT's Inside the NBA. There's no reason to head south of the border.

"(The public's) gonna be screaming dick at you," Barkley told Dakich. "'How's your dick doing?' The public can be cruel."

At least he's not hard up for money.

