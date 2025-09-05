Massive Charging Bear Terrifies Hikers, Video Footage Is Unreal: WATCH

A bear was tearing after some goats, and the animal sent hikers scrambling.

Finding yourself in the way of an angry bear on the hunt and its target is a terrible place to be.

As OutKick readers know, nature can be a very wild and unpredictable place. One minute, you're casually hanging out in the woods and the next you might spot a massive elk.

Or, you could be playing golf and spot an alligator straight out of a horror movie.

Hikers run for their lives from charging bear.

TikTok user @madylame recently shared an absolutely absurd video of a bear chasing after some goats in Glacier National Park in Montana, according to Whiskey Riff, and there was….one minor issue.

There were some hikers in the way.

They immediately had to get the hell out of the way as fast as possible. Check out the footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That's about as scary as it gets when it comes to a random interaction in the wild. That bear wasn't slowing down for anything, and would have absolutely destroyed anything in its way.

People in the comments also had plenty to say:

absolutely no one moved fast enough for me except the bear

The sheer amount of fear to see a bear charging towards me

those poor mountain goats running for their life 😭

Bear has a lot of options when it gives up on the goats

Dude this is probably some of the most insane national park footage ever. I’ll be waiting to see it on the news

The amount of laundry those people will need to do after this

Once again, not hiking has saved my life 🤣🤣

People should watch this to understand how fast grizzly bears are

The reality of the situation is it's a borderline miracle the people were able to get out of the way without the bear changing its target.

Many will suggest carrying bear spray. It's better than throwing rocks. Personally, when I have to go out into the wild, I bring a firearm. Bear spray is okay. Bullets are lethal.

Make your choice wisely.

What's your craziest nature story? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.