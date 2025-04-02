Chaos Breaks Out At A New York City Smashburger Over Taking Too Long In The Bathroom & Entertains Customers

A New York City Smashburger went from another quiet day of serving up burgers to complete chaos in the dining area after an argument over a bathroom turned physical.

It all started when someone waiting to use the restaurant's only bathroom started complaining about how long a woman took when it was her turn to use it. It was obviously a personal attack on this guy, who an eyewitness described as "probably drunk."

A lot of the other customers near the action seemed to be fairly entertained as they dodged what turned into mostly pushing and shoving between two couples. The woman's husband stepped in, as did the wife of the man who was doing the complaining.

"I was in line with the white shirt guy, he was probably drunk," the witness who captured it all on camera said. "He was complaining about the bathroom line and how long it was taking, after a while the lady walks out on the phone and white shirt guy starts yelling at her about taking so long, the following played out."

Look, if there's a line to use the bathroom, you can’t scroll through social media until your legs go numb. That's an asshole move. But so is timing out and deciding someone took too long in the bathroom.

Don't be the guy who complains about how long someone took in the bathroom

They're not out to get you because you have to go so badly that you can’t wait, but you can complain and square up like you’re about to throw down with a guy who tossed you halfway around the dining area.

It's time for all involved, but especially the guy doing the complaining, to take a long hard look in the mirror. How did you end up here? What went wrong?

You don’t have to be the guy who complains about everything. Most things aren’t worth it. Near the top of the not-worth-it list is how long someone takes in the bathroom. We can only hope those involved learned that fighting over the bathroom isn't a great use of time.