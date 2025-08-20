Chaos At The Airport: Woman Explodes At Southwest Gate, Attacks Employee And Smashes Computers: WATCH

Another rough day for a would-be traveler turns into a full-blown airport meltdown and if there’s one thing the internet loves, it's a good meltdown. No matter how cringe-worthy they are, we have a hard time looking away.

This one at the Southwest Airlines concourse in Orlando International Airport isn’t any different. It has it all. There's yelling and kicking at an employee and punches thrown at the computers to add to the craziness.

The woman causing the scene inside the airport was reportedly upset that she didn't end up on the standby list for three flights, according to fellow flyer Peyton Turbeville, who filmed the viral video as it unfolded.

The video picks up the action right before she throws a kick at the Southwest employee and demands a refund. She throws several punches at the computer monitors as she continues screaming at the employee she kicked.

He isn’t sticking around for any more physical abuse at the hands of the upset woman at the Southwest gate and is, one would assume, seeking out security as she continues her meltdown.

What Happened After the Camera Stopped Rolling at Orlando Airport

If you’re going to go ignore your inner voice which tells you this isn’t the best idea and let the anger take over, then kicking an employee and punching just one monitor isn’t enough.

Yeah, they know you're upset, but punching another monitor gets that point across even better. When they recount what took place, adding in a second monitor is going to let everyone know you meant business.

So she circled back towards the desk and made sure that a second monitor didn’t just take a punch, but ended up falling off of the desk.

Peyton said in the comments of the video that it took the police 15 minutes to show up, but that when they finally did, the woman was arrested. An arrest seemed like a logical conclusion to the situation.

The woman who threw the tantrum didn’t agree. According to Peyton, "she was SHOCKED to be in trouble."