U.S. Military Obliterates Iran Targets In Unreal Combat Footage: WATCH

The war against Iran continues to roar ten days into the conflict.

PublishedUpdated

The United States continues to light up targets across Iran.

President Donald Trump and the United States, along with Israel, opened combat operations against Iran in the early morning hours of February 28th.

The first wave of strikes was unrelenting and brutal. Iranian dictator Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other leaders were killed in the opening moments of the war.

Now, combat continues on the 10th day of the war.

A massive air war is currently raging against Iran. The United States and Israel are conducting intense strikes against targets of the Islamic regime. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)

U.S. military releases missile strike footage.

The United States military released more footage from the war on Monday morning. The footage shared by CENTCOM shows targets in Iran getting obliterated by the might of the American military.

Check out the awesome footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

While this war is far from over, there's no question which side is landing more devastating blows. The United States has the strongest military on the planet, and there is no close second.

We have capabilities no other country on the planet could dream of having. That includes long-range precision weapons and the most advanced aircraft in human history.

The war against Iran is also seeing never-before-used weapons being introduced. That includes long-range Precision Strike Missiles.

God bless all the men and women in uniform getting the job done and those we've already lost. The situation is far from a resolution, but I have no doubt America will achieve its objectives. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.