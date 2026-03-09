U.S. Military Obliterates Iran Targets In Unreal Combat Footage: WATCH

The war against Iran continues to roar ten days into the conflict.

The United States continues to light up targets across Iran.

President Donald Trump and the United States, along with Israel, opened combat operations against Iran in the early morning hours of February 28th.

The first wave of strikes was unrelenting and brutal. Iranian dictator Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other leaders were killed in the opening moments of the war.

Now, combat continues on the 10th day of the war.

U.S. military releases missile strike footage.

The United States military released more footage from the war on Monday morning. The footage shared by CENTCOM shows targets in Iran getting obliterated by the might of the American military.

Check out the awesome footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

While this war is far from over, there's no question which side is landing more devastating blows. The United States has the strongest military on the planet, and there is no close second.

We have capabilities no other country on the planet could dream of having. That includes long-range precision weapons and the most advanced aircraft in human history.

The war against Iran is also seeing never-before-used weapons being introduced. That includes long-range Precision Strike Missiles.

God bless all the men and women in uniform getting the job done and those we've already lost. The situation is far from a resolution, but I have no doubt America will achieve its objectives. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.