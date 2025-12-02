Celebrity Chef Owes Paul Finebaum A Butt Naked Run Around Oxford Square After Lane Kiffin Left Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin made his unceremonious departure from Oxford, Mississippi over the weekend having officially decided to leave Ole Miss to become the new head football coach at LSU. It wasn’t the smoothest of exits and fans weren’t happy about it.

None perhaps more than celebrity chef and Mississippi native Elizabeth Heiskell. She was so confident that Kiffin was going to stay at Ole Miss that she said she'd get naked and run around Oxford Square.

Heiskell didn’t just fire off a tweet about it either. She made her proclamation on The Paul Finebaum Show back on November 12. There were rumblings that Kiffin could leave for another job, but she wasn’t buying into them at all.

"I think ya’ll have a lot more interesting things to discuss than Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss. You are wasting your time. You are wasting your breath," Heiskell told Paul Finebaum before uttering a statement she probably wishes she could take back.

"Mark my words, he is not leaving. And I’ll tell you right now, if he does leave us? I will strip down butt naked, and I will run around the Oxford Square. There you go. I said it, and I will. That’s how confident I am that he is staying, and we will see him next year."

Elizabeth Heiskell’s Bold Bet Backfires as Lane Kiffin Heads to LSU

Finebaum, who didn’t want Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss, changed his tune after Heiskell's comments. He said he now wanted him to leave and, like the professional that he is, offered to televise the butt naked run on his show.

Kiffin leaving for LSU puts the celebrity chef in a tougher spot than the Ole Miss football team as they prepare for the College Football Playoff without their head coach and whoever else follows him to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Elizabeth Heiskell does not want to be responsible for jinxing the program. I've said it before, but just look at what happened to Florida State after the fan said he'd eat dog crap out of a red solo cup if his team lost to Boston College.

The upset loss was bad enough. But the refusal to pay up on the bet cost Florida State even more. Who knows how many years it set them back?

You can’t take these matters lightly and toss out crazy thoughts when you're overconfident. There's too much at stake. Best of luck to Ole Miss and Elizabeth Heiskell.